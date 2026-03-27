Shawn Martin’s New Book "Echoes of War and Distant Thunder: Gathering Clouds on the Horizon" Follows a Young Girl Who is Accidentally Sent Through a Wormhole to the Past
Edmonton, KY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shawn Martin, a US Army veteran and a former airborne rigger who currently works as a quality auditor for Nemak, has completed his most recent book, “Echoes of War and Distant Thunder: Gathering Clouds on the Horizon”: a riveting novel that follows a young girl who is sent out in the hopes of finding a new planet for human life, only to end up being hurtled through time by a wormhole to Earth in 1987, where the FBI attempts to hunt her down.
“After a devastating world war and a hundred-year rebuilding period, the people of the world have united to give mankind a new vision for the future and had built the starship named the Ascension to open a colony on Europa,” writes Martin. “Crisis arises when a wormhole takes the Ascension to the other side of the galaxy. The crew manages to find a new planet to land the Ascension on and call their new home Quail.
“Unknown to the newcomers, they are being watched by a race called the Ceptoids. The Ceptoids are a race of six-foot-tall centipede beings that watch these new aliens invade their world. After clashes with the humans, peace is made when a new threat becomes apparent, and a new race is on to evacuate the planet.
“Hope is one of the children sent out into space in a pod to look for a new world to live on. Hope’s pod is knocked into a wormhole and emerges in our solar system and lands on Earth in 1987. Hope wants to just fit into life on her new planet, but a special military unit and the FBI are hunting her and her pod. Hope is alone on the planet and now on the defensive as she tries to blend in and stay ahead of the search as she begins to make plans for a future attack.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shawn Martin’s book will captivate fans of the sci-fi genre as they follow Hope’s struggles to adjust to life in 1987 while dodging attempts to find and capture her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Echoes of War and Distant Thunder: Gathering Clouds on the Horizon” is a thrilling and spellbinding story that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Echoes of War and Distant Thunder: Gathering Clouds on the Horizon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Check out the audiobook now as well!
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“After a devastating world war and a hundred-year rebuilding period, the people of the world have united to give mankind a new vision for the future and had built the starship named the Ascension to open a colony on Europa,” writes Martin. “Crisis arises when a wormhole takes the Ascension to the other side of the galaxy. The crew manages to find a new planet to land the Ascension on and call their new home Quail.
“Unknown to the newcomers, they are being watched by a race called the Ceptoids. The Ceptoids are a race of six-foot-tall centipede beings that watch these new aliens invade their world. After clashes with the humans, peace is made when a new threat becomes apparent, and a new race is on to evacuate the planet.
“Hope is one of the children sent out into space in a pod to look for a new world to live on. Hope’s pod is knocked into a wormhole and emerges in our solar system and lands on Earth in 1987. Hope wants to just fit into life on her new planet, but a special military unit and the FBI are hunting her and her pod. Hope is alone on the planet and now on the defensive as she tries to blend in and stay ahead of the search as she begins to make plans for a future attack.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shawn Martin’s book will captivate fans of the sci-fi genre as they follow Hope’s struggles to adjust to life in 1987 while dodging attempts to find and capture her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Echoes of War and Distant Thunder: Gathering Clouds on the Horizon” is a thrilling and spellbinding story that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Echoes of War and Distant Thunder: Gathering Clouds on the Horizon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Check out the audiobook now as well!
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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