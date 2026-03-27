Senaida Silva’s New Book, "Thorns of A Beautiful Rose," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Young Man Who is Dragged Into an Underworld of Revenge by a Beautiful Woman
Holland, MI, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Senaida Silva has completed her most recent book, “Thorns of A Beautiful Rose”: a riveting novel that centers around Emilio Almanza Jr. who, after accepting help from a woman to clear his brother’s name, he finds himself slipping into her world of danger and thirst for vengeance.
“‘Thorns of A Beautiful Rose’ tells a gripping tale of beauty intertwined with pain,” writes Silva. “Emilio Almanza Jr., a man forged in the crucible of life’s toughest lessons, has become a triple threat, shaped by three powerful influences: the streets, school, and prison. After earning his stripes at one of Michigan’s most notorious penitentiaries, Gladiator School, Emilio is focused on one goal—helping his brother escape a looming federal indictment. However, his life takes a sharp turn when he meets Gabriella, a woman driven by a thirst for justice after the brutal murders of her parents.”
“Gabriella, fueled by vengeance, agrees to assist Emilio in his mission but only at a steep price. Unbeknownst to him, her motives run deeper than simple assistance. As the two form an uneasy alliance, he is pulled into Gabriella’s dark world, where loyalty, betrayal, and the quest for revenge blur the lines between right and wrong. Unprepared for the lengths Gabriella is willing to go, Emilio soon realizes that when you grab a beautiful rose, you also risk being pricked by its thorns.”
Published by Fulton Books, Senaida Silva’s book is a tense and emotional thriller that explores themes of redemption, loyalty, and the personal cost of seeking justice. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves spellbound as Emilio and Gabriella navigate a dangerous path that could either save or destroy them.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Thorns of A Beautiful Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple Books, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Thorns of A Beautiful Rose’ tells a gripping tale of beauty intertwined with pain,” writes Silva. “Emilio Almanza Jr., a man forged in the crucible of life’s toughest lessons, has become a triple threat, shaped by three powerful influences: the streets, school, and prison. After earning his stripes at one of Michigan’s most notorious penitentiaries, Gladiator School, Emilio is focused on one goal—helping his brother escape a looming federal indictment. However, his life takes a sharp turn when he meets Gabriella, a woman driven by a thirst for justice after the brutal murders of her parents.”
“Gabriella, fueled by vengeance, agrees to assist Emilio in his mission but only at a steep price. Unbeknownst to him, her motives run deeper than simple assistance. As the two form an uneasy alliance, he is pulled into Gabriella’s dark world, where loyalty, betrayal, and the quest for revenge blur the lines between right and wrong. Unprepared for the lengths Gabriella is willing to go, Emilio soon realizes that when you grab a beautiful rose, you also risk being pricked by its thorns.”
Published by Fulton Books, Senaida Silva’s book is a tense and emotional thriller that explores themes of redemption, loyalty, and the personal cost of seeking justice. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves spellbound as Emilio and Gabriella navigate a dangerous path that could either save or destroy them.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Thorns of A Beautiful Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple Books, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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