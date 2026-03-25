Loveforce International Closes March with a Song About the Experience of Dying
On Friday, March 27, Loveforce International will release a new song from Ami Cannon about dying, from the point of view of the person who is dying.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 27, Loveforce International will release a new song from Ami Cannon. The song is unique. It’s about dying from the point of view of the person who is dying.
Ami Cannon sings a powerful song entitled “They’re Coming To Greet Me.” It is about the experience of death. Using nothing more than a piano & violin to build a calming ambiance, Ami sings a beautiful melody which tells a story about death from the point of view of the person who has died. She attempts to do this, in a way that is mystical, magical & comforting to the friends & family who are left behind.
The song begins with the sound of an air raid siren. The air raid siren symbolizes the event leading to death, in a way that heralds the death as a transition state. Ami synchronized her own unique acapella notes to the siren symbolizing the synchronization of the person who is dying with the heralding of the transition state.
“We believe this song, accurately captures the spirit of memorials and celebrations of life and is appropriate for certain niche genre playlists like Spiritual, Emo, Classical (Elegy, Requiem, Lament), Somber/Reflective, Celebration of Life, Memorial, Death, Loss, and Grief, playlists,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We could literally see this song being played at funeral. Memorial and celebration of life ceremonies,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “They’re Coming To Greet Me,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Ami Cannon sings a powerful song entitled “They’re Coming To Greet Me.” It is about the experience of death. Using nothing more than a piano & violin to build a calming ambiance, Ami sings a beautiful melody which tells a story about death from the point of view of the person who has died. She attempts to do this, in a way that is mystical, magical & comforting to the friends & family who are left behind.
The song begins with the sound of an air raid siren. The air raid siren symbolizes the event leading to death, in a way that heralds the death as a transition state. Ami synchronized her own unique acapella notes to the siren symbolizing the synchronization of the person who is dying with the heralding of the transition state.
“We believe this song, accurately captures the spirit of memorials and celebrations of life and is appropriate for certain niche genre playlists like Spiritual, Emo, Classical (Elegy, Requiem, Lament), Somber/Reflective, Celebration of Life, Memorial, Death, Loss, and Grief, playlists,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We could literally see this song being played at funeral. Memorial and celebration of life ceremonies,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “They’re Coming To Greet Me,” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories