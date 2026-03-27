Vicky Ferkel’s Newly Released "God’s Whispers" is an Uplifting Collection of Faith-Filled Poetry Reflecting on God’s Presence in Everyday Life
“God’s Whispers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicky Ferkel is a heartfelt collection of inspirational poems that explore faith, gratitude, perseverance, and the quiet ways God speaks to the human heart.
Fredericktown, MO, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Whispers”: an inspiring collection of devotional poetry that reflects on life’s struggles, blessings, and the gentle guidance of God through every season. “God’s Whispers” is the creation of published author, Vicky Ferkel.
Ferkel shares, “God’s Whispers is a heartfelt collection of poems born out of a life shaped by faith, hard work, and gratitude. Raised in humble beginnings and guided by God’s grace, the author shares reflections on love, perseverance, and divine purpose. Each poem is a prayer—a reaching out of the heart—meant to bless those who read and remind them of the beauty of God’s hand in every season of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicky Ferkel’s new book offers readers an encouraging reminder that God’s presence can be found in the quiet moments of life and in the reflections of a faithful heart.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Whispers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Whispers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ferkel shares, “God’s Whispers is a heartfelt collection of poems born out of a life shaped by faith, hard work, and gratitude. Raised in humble beginnings and guided by God’s grace, the author shares reflections on love, perseverance, and divine purpose. Each poem is a prayer—a reaching out of the heart—meant to bless those who read and remind them of the beauty of God’s hand in every season of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicky Ferkel’s new book offers readers an encouraging reminder that God’s presence can be found in the quiet moments of life and in the reflections of a faithful heart.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Whispers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Whispers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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