Michael and Mary Goodale’s Newly Released "The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story" is a Gripping True Account of Faith, Rivalry, and Survival

“The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael and Mary Goodale is a compelling personal account that chronicles the couple’s journey through business success, intense rivalry, and a real-life criminal conspiracy that tested their resilience and faith.