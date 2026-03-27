Michael and Mary Goodale’s Newly Released "The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story" is a Gripping True Account of Faith, Rivalry, and Survival
“The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Michael and Mary Goodale is a compelling personal account that chronicles the couple’s journey through business success, intense rivalry, and a real-life criminal conspiracy that tested their resilience and faith.
Lincoln, MO, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story”: a riveting and unforgettable true-crime memoir that chronicles one family’s fight against a shocking foe. “The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story” is the creation of published authors, Michael and Mary Goodale.
Michael and Mary Goodale share, “Mary Goodale is an innovator and owner of a very lucrative horse and carriage business on the world-famous Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. She started her business on Thanksgiving night in 1979 and she was living her dream. Suddenly, Mary had a competitor named M.J. L’Donna.
L’Donna vowed from the very beginning to have the only carriage company on the plaza. Many had other plans. Year after year, this M.J. L’Donna made it her daily mission to get rid of us, by any means possible. She made us so angry that my husband, Michael, had to stop me a couple of times from beating her in front of everyone. Michael always said, “she wants you to hit her so she can sue us”.
Every day we wondered what M.J. L’Donna was going to do next. We didn’t know how much more we could take. Every day we would pray for safety and for someone else to own our carriage ride service.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael and Mary Goodale’s new book delivers an intense, page-turning narrative filled with real-life suspense, hard-earned lessons, and an unshakable thread of faith—inviting readers to witness how perseverance and prayer carried them through the most frightening season of their lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Michael and Mary Goodale share, “Mary Goodale is an innovator and owner of a very lucrative horse and carriage business on the world-famous Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. She started her business on Thanksgiving night in 1979 and she was living her dream. Suddenly, Mary had a competitor named M.J. L’Donna.
L’Donna vowed from the very beginning to have the only carriage company on the plaza. Many had other plans. Year after year, this M.J. L’Donna made it her daily mission to get rid of us, by any means possible. She made us so angry that my husband, Michael, had to stop me a couple of times from beating her in front of everyone. Michael always said, “she wants you to hit her so she can sue us”.
Every day we wondered what M.J. L’Donna was going to do next. We didn’t know how much more we could take. Every day we would pray for safety and for someone else to own our carriage ride service.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael and Mary Goodale’s new book delivers an intense, page-turning narrative filled with real-life suspense, hard-earned lessons, and an unshakable thread of faith—inviting readers to witness how perseverance and prayer carried them through the most frightening season of their lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Heavenly Horseman Murder for Hire: A Bizarre True Crime Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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