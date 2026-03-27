Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s Newly Released "Love, Weddings and the Key" is a Heartfelt Christian Romance That Weaves Suspense and Enduring Love Through Life’s Trials

“Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser continues the beloved Romance in the Rockies series with a story of faith, danger, and enduring love as multiple characters face life-changing challenges and search for hope in uncertain times.