Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s Newly Released "Love, Weddings and the Key" is a Heartfelt Christian Romance That Weaves Suspense and Enduring Love Through Life’s Trials
“Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser continues the beloved Romance in the Rockies series with a story of faith, danger, and enduring love as multiple characters face life-changing challenges and search for hope in uncertain times.
Kingston, WA, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3”: a heartfelt Christian romance exploring faith, family, and the power of love through life’s trials. “Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3” is the creation of published author, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser, who lives on the Kitsap Peninsula in Northwest Washington and has enjoyed writing for many years, working on a variety of projects before publishing her first book in 2022. A devoted mother of two, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of ten, she cherishes time with her family, especially one-on-one moments with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoys traveling with a friend, often turning trips into opportunities to gather Christmas gifts for loved ones. Above all, Cheryl is deeply committed to her faith in Jesus Christ and hopes her writing encourages others by sharing His love and purpose for their lives. She is the author of the Romance in the Rockies series, including The Gift of Christmas, From Shadows to Daybreak, Love, Weddings, and the Key, and the upcoming Kindred Hearts (2026).
Bingisser shares, “Franklin and Kathleen Atwood’s baby is on the way, but it’s not without complications. She’s on required bed rest for the duration of the pregnancy due to preeclampsia symptoms.
Immediately after the birth, Franklin finds himself in the waiting room of the hospital as Kathleen fights for her life—again. Will she live to raise this baby they have longed for, or will Franklin become a widower again and raise their baby—alone?
More uncertainties come when Franklin discovers fire blight has attacked his pear trees, which could mean a total financial loss. Will he need to depend on Kathleen’s fortune? Would he?
Pat Hammer applied for the nurse’s position in Doc Anderson’s office long after the ad had been taken down. Doc became immediately captivated by her but knew to maintain professionalism. When Pat receives threatening notes and shares them with Doc, a race to find the culprit who is endangering her life begins. Their search takes them to Denver and Chicago. Can Doc guarantee her safety long enough for Pat to see Doc’s love for her? Will Doc finally know a love which could last a lifetime, or will her life be snuffed out before their romance can even begin?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s new book is the most recent installment in the “OF ROMANCE IN THE ROCKIES” series.
Consumers can purchase “Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bingisser shares, “Franklin and Kathleen Atwood’s baby is on the way, but it’s not without complications. She’s on required bed rest for the duration of the pregnancy due to preeclampsia symptoms.
Immediately after the birth, Franklin finds himself in the waiting room of the hospital as Kathleen fights for her life—again. Will she live to raise this baby they have longed for, or will Franklin become a widower again and raise their baby—alone?
More uncertainties come when Franklin discovers fire blight has attacked his pear trees, which could mean a total financial loss. Will he need to depend on Kathleen’s fortune? Would he?
Pat Hammer applied for the nurse’s position in Doc Anderson’s office long after the ad had been taken down. Doc became immediately captivated by her but knew to maintain professionalism. When Pat receives threatening notes and shares them with Doc, a race to find the culprit who is endangering her life begins. Their search takes them to Denver and Chicago. Can Doc guarantee her safety long enough for Pat to see Doc’s love for her? Will Doc finally know a love which could last a lifetime, or will her life be snuffed out before their romance can even begin?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Fosnot Bingisser’s new book is the most recent installment in the “OF ROMANCE IN THE ROCKIES” series.
Consumers can purchase “Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love, Weddings and the Key: Book 3”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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