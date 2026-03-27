Laura Miller’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws" is a Charming Children’s Story About Kindness, Friendship, and Helping Others
“The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Miller is a heartwarming children’s story that teaches young readers how small acts of kindness can grow into lasting friendships and compassion within a community.
Lake George, NY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood”: a delightful children’s tale that follows two unlikely friends on their first neighborhood adventure as they discover how simple acts of kindness can bring animals and neighbors together. “The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood” is the creation of published author, Laura Miller, a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Albany. She lives in upstate New York with her husband Larry and their rescue cats. She found her love of reading books to children while working at her local elementary school as a Teacher’s Aide in UPK (Universal Pre-Kindergarten).
Miller shares, “Chris and Paws go on their first adventure together and become heroes for a new and special friend. Our lovable characters live out their kindness promise. They learn how one little kindness can lead to another and another. Their promise of spreading kindness around their own neighborhood has begun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Miller’s new book invites young readers to explore a playful neighborhood world where animals demonstrate the importance of kindness, cooperation, and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miller shares, “Chris and Paws go on their first adventure together and become heroes for a new and special friend. Our lovable characters live out their kindness promise. They learn how one little kindness can lead to another and another. Their promise of spreading kindness around their own neighborhood has begun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Miller’s new book invites young readers to explore a playful neighborhood world where animals demonstrate the importance of kindness, cooperation, and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Chris Mouse and Santa Paws: Around the Neighborhood”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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