Alice Wright Bowman’s New Book, "I AM Knocking," is a Heartfelt Devotional Collection That Invites Readers to Reflect, Pray, & Respond to Christ’s Call with Renewed Faith
“I AM Knocking” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alice Wright Bowman is an inspiring collection of daily prayers and reflections designed to encourage spiritual growth, repentance, and a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ.
Liverpool, NY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I AM Knocking”: a thoughtful and faith-filled devotional that guides readers through prayer, reflection, and spiritual renewal. “I AM Knocking” is the creation of published author, Alice Wright Bowman, a published author whose “Twinkle-Dust” stories have delighted readers of all ages and were written through what she believes to be the inspiration of the Holy Spirit. A longtime lay speaker of thirty-five years, she has dedicated her life to sharing faith, encouragement, and the joy found in Christ. Living in upstate New York near her family, she continues to write and serve with a heart grounded in spiritual devotion. Bowman credits her creativity and strength to God’s guidance and remains passionate about inspiring others through her words. She holds firmly to her faith, looking forward with hope to the day she meets her Savior face-to-face.
Alice Wright Bowman shares, “Regret is a worrisome word, often caused by decisions made in haste. No one goes through life without experiencing a moment of regret. The prayers within the covers of this book express the author’s own regret for not verbally sharing the love of Christ with others. Now, through writing, she hopes to touch wayward souls and encourage them to come to Jesus. He is the one, the only one, who brings true peace and joy to dwell within. The ups and downs of life are handled more easily when Christ, the Good Shepherd, is with you. These prayers were written by the prodding of the Holy Spirit. Reading one a day might be the catalyst to end moments of regret. Do YOU hear the knock at the door of your heart? It is the I AM of creation knocking. Open the door with a hearty welcome. Christ wants YOU more than you ever realized.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Wright Bowman’s new book offers readers a comforting and reflective devotional experience, encouraging them to listen for God’s voice, deepen their faith, and embrace the peace that comes from a life centered on Christ.
Consumers can purchase “I AM Knocking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I AM Knocking”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Alice Wright Bowman shares, “Regret is a worrisome word, often caused by decisions made in haste. No one goes through life without experiencing a moment of regret. The prayers within the covers of this book express the author’s own regret for not verbally sharing the love of Christ with others. Now, through writing, she hopes to touch wayward souls and encourage them to come to Jesus. He is the one, the only one, who brings true peace and joy to dwell within. The ups and downs of life are handled more easily when Christ, the Good Shepherd, is with you. These prayers were written by the prodding of the Holy Spirit. Reading one a day might be the catalyst to end moments of regret. Do YOU hear the knock at the door of your heart? It is the I AM of creation knocking. Open the door with a hearty welcome. Christ wants YOU more than you ever realized.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alice Wright Bowman’s new book offers readers a comforting and reflective devotional experience, encouraging them to listen for God’s voice, deepen their faith, and embrace the peace that comes from a life centered on Christ.
Consumers can purchase “I AM Knocking” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I AM Knocking”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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