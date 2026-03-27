Chad Widing’s Newly Released "My Path to Independence" is an Inspiring Memoir of Perseverance, Growth, and Self-Reliance
“My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chad Widing is a heartfelt account of one man’s journey toward independence, offering encouragement, practical insight, and hope for individuals with disabilities and those who support them.
Torrington, CT, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability”: an honest and uplifting reflection on overcoming challenges, building independence, and finding purpose through perseverance and faith. “My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability” is the creation of published author, Chad Widing, a sixty-six-year-old man living with a hidden disability who grew up during a time of limited understanding and acceptance. Throughout his life, he has worked in agriculture, found fulfillment in serving his community, and remained active through church, nonprofit leadership, and volunteering at a local food bank. In his spare time, he enjoys reading and fishing, and he hopes his life experiences will encourage greater awareness, resilience, and appreciation for giving back.
Widing shares, “MY PATH TO INDEPENDENCE is a powerful story about life lived to the fullest. It was written to inspire those with disabilities and their families to never give up on their quest for independence for their loved one. Its message is to never give up on your hopes and dreams. If you give up on your dreams, you will never know what God’s plan is for your life. His plans are bigger than all our wildest dreams. It provides good, practical advice. The author hopes that his book will help you to lead a more meaningful and productive life. His book tells you how he overcame his disability. The circumstances outlined within have helped him learn to live with life’s many different problems and situations. This was not an easy journey, but it has been doable. He hopes that it will do the same for you. It could change your life. Have a great read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Widing’s new book provides readers with an encouraging and relatable perspective on overcoming obstacles and pursuing a meaningful life with purpose and determination.
Consumers can purchase “My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Widing shares, “MY PATH TO INDEPENDENCE is a powerful story about life lived to the fullest. It was written to inspire those with disabilities and their families to never give up on their quest for independence for their loved one. Its message is to never give up on your hopes and dreams. If you give up on your dreams, you will never know what God’s plan is for your life. His plans are bigger than all our wildest dreams. It provides good, practical advice. The author hopes that his book will help you to lead a more meaningful and productive life. His book tells you how he overcame his disability. The circumstances outlined within have helped him learn to live with life’s many different problems and situations. This was not an easy journey, but it has been doable. He hopes that it will do the same for you. It could change your life. Have a great read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chad Widing’s new book provides readers with an encouraging and relatable perspective on overcoming obstacles and pursuing a meaningful life with purpose and determination.
Consumers can purchase “My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Path to Independence: A Look into Life Through the Eyes of a Person with a Disability”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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