Conner Logistics Publishes 2026 U.S. Distribution Trends Highlighting Centralized Inland Strategy from Somerset, Kentucky

Conner Logistics has published a 2026 U.S. distribution trends update focused on centralized inland positioning, real-time data visibility, and controlled delivery speed. The update identifies Somerset, Kentucky as a strategic location for improving delivery reach, reducing congestion exposure, and supporting consistent fulfillment operations. It also outlines operational benchmarks and logistics strategies referenced in the company’s 2026 distribution update.