Michelle Senn’s Newly Released "STEMily Emily: Goes to School" is an Engaging Children’s Story That Encourages Curiosity, Creativity, and a Love of Learning
“STEMily Emily: Goes to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Senn is a charming and educational children’s book that follows a curious young girl on her first day of kindergarten as she discovers the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math.
Hensley, AR, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “STEMily Emily: Goes to School”: an imaginative and heartwarming introduction to STEM learning for young readers. “STEMily Emily: Goes to School” is the creation of published author, Michelle Senn, a dedicated educator, storyteller, and advocate for children whose life and career have centered on inspiring young learners. Raised in South Arkansas in a large, close-knit family, she was influenced by her mother’s work teaching Bible classes and developed an early passion for education. She pursued teaching in college and went on to spend many years in public schools, finding fulfillment in the classroom and in nurturing curiosity. A mother of three and stepmother to three more, Michelle has always worked to foster a love of learning at home and in her community. She and her husband, Jeff, now live in Central Arkansas, where they actively support positive experiences for children in the public school system. In 2022, Michelle became a STEM teacher, bringing her enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering, and math to young students. She continues to draw on her lifelong experiences to encourage discovery, creativity, and growth in the next generation.
Senn shares, “Five-year-old Emily loves to explore. She learned at a young age that the world is full of amazing things to discover. She had questions about everything. Emily’s eagerness to learn and fill her mind with wonderful facts caused her to anticipate school. As she enters kindergarten for the first time, she is bright-eyed and ready. With her exploration tools and journal in her bag, she grabs her robot friend, Bot Bot, setting off on her new school adventure.
As she meets her new teacher, Miss S, and sees her new room, she finds out about STEM. Emily soon finds out how exploring, building, and solving problems are all a part of the art of being a scientist.
Emily loved her first day of kindergarten so much she knew that was where she belonged, and before she knew it, she became STEMily Emily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Senn’s new book offers a delightful and encouraging reading experience that highlights the joy of discovery and the importance of asking questions, making it a perfect addition to classrooms, libraries, and family bookshelves.
Consumers can purchase “STEMily Emily: Goes to School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STEMily Emily: Goes to School”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Senn shares, “Five-year-old Emily loves to explore. She learned at a young age that the world is full of amazing things to discover. She had questions about everything. Emily’s eagerness to learn and fill her mind with wonderful facts caused her to anticipate school. As she enters kindergarten for the first time, she is bright-eyed and ready. With her exploration tools and journal in her bag, she grabs her robot friend, Bot Bot, setting off on her new school adventure.
As she meets her new teacher, Miss S, and sees her new room, she finds out about STEM. Emily soon finds out how exploring, building, and solving problems are all a part of the art of being a scientist.
Emily loved her first day of kindergarten so much she knew that was where she belonged, and before she knew it, she became STEMily Emily.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michelle Senn’s new book offers a delightful and encouraging reading experience that highlights the joy of discovery and the importance of asking questions, making it a perfect addition to classrooms, libraries, and family bookshelves.
Consumers can purchase “STEMily Emily: Goes to School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STEMily Emily: Goes to School”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories