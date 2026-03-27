Michelle Senn’s Newly Released "STEMily Emily: Goes to School" is an Engaging Children’s Story That Encourages Curiosity, Creativity, and a Love of Learning

“STEMily Emily: Goes to School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michelle Senn is a charming and educational children’s book that follows a curious young girl on her first day of kindergarten as she discovers the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math.