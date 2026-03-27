Troy Sligh’s Newly Released “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s)” Explores Unwavering Faith and Confidence Rooted in a Relationship with God
“God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Troy Sligh presents a powerful message about replacing self-reliance with steadfast trust in God. Through biblical insight and personal reflection, Sligh encourages readers to develop a deeper spiritual confidence grounded in faith.
Monaca, PA, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God”: an inspiring faith-based work that challenges readers to place their confidence not in themselves but in God’s power and promises. “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God” is the creation of published author, Troy Sligh, who gave his life to the Lord in 1986 and later served in the U.S. Army, becoming a Gulf War veteran. He entered ministry in 1994 as an associate minister, serving as a Sunday school teacher and youth pastor before becoming an ordained pastor in 1999. From 1999 to 2019, he pastored four churches. He now serves as a full-time chaplain at a state correctional institution. Troy and his wife, Gina, have five children and four grandchildren.
ligh shares, “The world teaches us that we need to be confident or have self-confidence to thrive and succeed in life. As a believer, what we need more than confidence or self-confidence is Godfidence. Godfidence is an extreme confidence that is rooted and grounded in faith in God. It’s not confidence in self or one’s ability but rather confidence in God and what God is able to do in us, through us, and for us.
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Troy Sligh’s new book offers readers biblical encouragement and practical reflection on developing a faith-centered confidence that endures life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
ligh shares, “The world teaches us that we need to be confident or have self-confidence to thrive and succeed in life. As a believer, what we need more than confidence or self-confidence is Godfidence. Godfidence is an extreme confidence that is rooted and grounded in faith in God. It’s not confidence in self or one’s ability but rather confidence in God and what God is able to do in us, through us, and for us.
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me. (Philippians 4:13)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Troy Sligh’s new book offers readers biblical encouragement and practical reflection on developing a faith-centered confidence that endures life’s trials.
Consumers can purchase “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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