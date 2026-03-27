Troy Sligh’s Newly Released “God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s)” Explores Unwavering Faith and Confidence Rooted in a Relationship with God

“God-Fidence (God-fed-en(t)s): An extreme confidence rooted and grounded in faith in God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Troy Sligh presents a powerful message about replacing self-reliance with steadfast trust in God. Through biblical insight and personal reflection, Sligh encourages readers to develop a deeper spiritual confidence grounded in faith.