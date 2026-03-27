Steven Kamradt’s Newly Released "A Season of Forgiveness" is a Compelling Christian Novel Exploring Redemption, Healing, and the Life-Changing Power of Forgiveness
“A Season of Forgiveness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Kamradt is a faith-driven novel that follows a troubled detective struggling with guilt and loss who discovers hope, purpose, and restoration through God’s grace and the power of forgiveness.
Crestview, FL, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Season of Forgiveness”: a powerful Christian novel that explores guilt, redemption, and the transformative power of God’s grace. “A Season of Forgiveness” is the creation of published author, Steven Kamradt, a former musician who, after long careers in the United States Air Force and music education, turned to writing following medical issues that ended his performing and teaching career. A music major specializing in violin and viola, he later taught privately and at Snyder Music Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina, for fifteen years. Kamradt is the author of “The Waiting Room,” “An Amazing God,” “An Amazing Life,” and “A Season of Forgiveness,” which together form the “Waiting Room” trilogy, as well as a humorous autobiographical work titled “Once a Student, Now a Teacher.” He now lives in Crestview, Florida, with his wife, Carlene, and their two dogs, Millie and Tessa, and is active in his local church community.
Kamradt shares, “Jules Wilson—a homicide detective on the St. Paul Police Department in Minnesota and the bodyguard for his uncle and world-renowned televangelist Pastor Brent Albertson—makes a miscalculation resulting in the death of the man he swore to protect and a serious shoulder injury to himself. Racked with guilt, shame, and self-pity, he starts drinking heavily. He loses his job and puts his relationship with his wife in terrible jeopardy. Adding insult to injury and increasing his guilt tenfold, he learns that he is a prominent heir in Pastor Albertson’s will, receiving, along with his wife, over four million dollars.
With nothing more to lose, Jules decides to move away in an effort to escape his past and be alone with his shame and guilt. Wanting to move as far away as possible, Jules settles on a thirty-acre spread in southern Texas just five miles from the US-Mexico border.
One day, near dusk, while peering out the window of his spacious four-thousand-square-foot home toward his barn, he sees two small girls (aged eight and twelve) run into the barn. Investigating this strange invasion, he rescues these two escapees from very bad men. He decides to protect them, and they change his life and his heart forever.
All three have grievous emotional wounds in need of God’s healing grace. Together, through forgiveness and by the grace and mercy of their Lord, God, and Savior, they find their way back to peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Kamradt’s new book offers readers a moving story of restoration, reminding audiences that no life is beyond the reach of God’s mercy and that forgiveness can open the door to healing even in the darkest circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “A Season of Forgiveness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Season of Forgiveness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kamradt shares, “Jules Wilson—a homicide detective on the St. Paul Police Department in Minnesota and the bodyguard for his uncle and world-renowned televangelist Pastor Brent Albertson—makes a miscalculation resulting in the death of the man he swore to protect and a serious shoulder injury to himself. Racked with guilt, shame, and self-pity, he starts drinking heavily. He loses his job and puts his relationship with his wife in terrible jeopardy. Adding insult to injury and increasing his guilt tenfold, he learns that he is a prominent heir in Pastor Albertson’s will, receiving, along with his wife, over four million dollars.
With nothing more to lose, Jules decides to move away in an effort to escape his past and be alone with his shame and guilt. Wanting to move as far away as possible, Jules settles on a thirty-acre spread in southern Texas just five miles from the US-Mexico border.
One day, near dusk, while peering out the window of his spacious four-thousand-square-foot home toward his barn, he sees two small girls (aged eight and twelve) run into the barn. Investigating this strange invasion, he rescues these two escapees from very bad men. He decides to protect them, and they change his life and his heart forever.
All three have grievous emotional wounds in need of God’s healing grace. Together, through forgiveness and by the grace and mercy of their Lord, God, and Savior, they find their way back to peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Kamradt’s new book offers readers a moving story of restoration, reminding audiences that no life is beyond the reach of God’s mercy and that forgiveness can open the door to healing even in the darkest circumstances.
Consumers can purchase “A Season of Forgiveness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Season of Forgiveness”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories