Best Joint Supplement: Movanze™ Wins Award
Best joint supplement is the title Movanze™ has now been awarded in Norway for 2026, after being recognized with the distinction “Best Joint Support Supplement of the Year, Norway 2026” in the Logistics & Supply Chain Awards, conducted by Global Brands Magazine.
Oslo, Norway, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Movanze™ received the award after an independent evaluation of nominated companies, in which the product was highlighted for its strong focus on innovation, quality, branding, customer experience, and solid market performance in Norway. According to the organizer, the evaluation was carried out by an external research team that analyzed companies and products across relevant categories.
Global Brands Magazine, officially named Global Brands Publications Limited and headquartered in London, is known as an international publication focused on brands, growth, development, and recognition of companies across various sectors. Through its industry awards program, the magazine honors businesses that excel in performance, innovation, and leadership.
For Movanze™, the award marks an important recognition in a market where quality, documentation, and trust are becoming increasingly important. The product is developed for adults who want support for muscles, joints, and mobility in everyday life, and it combines seven carefully selected ingredients in one daily solution.
At the core of the formulation is the patented plant complex Rhuleave-K™, which consists of boswellia serrata and black sesame oil. In addition, Movanze™ contains type II collagen, vitamin D, manganese, and extra boswellia extract. Vitamin D contributes to normal muscle function and the maintenance of normal bones, while manganese contributes to normal connective tissue formation and helps protect cells against oxidative stress. Boswellia serrata may, in line with EFSA On Hold, have a beneficial effect on the musculoskeletal system, bones, and joints.
Movanze™ is produced in Norway with a focus on quality, traceability, and compliance with applicable regulations. The product is designed for simple daily use with two capsules per day and is free from gluten and lactose. Behind the product is one of the Nordic region’s leading supplement manufacturers, with more than 35 years of experience and more than 1,500 developed products.
This new distinction joins the list of awards Movanze™ has already received and strengthens its position as a modern and well-conceived alternative for people seeking support for comfort, mobility, and an active lifestyle. With its formulation, Norwegian production, and clear quality profile, Movanze™ appears as an increasingly relevant choice in the category of best joint supplements.
“This recognition means a great deal to us. It confirms our focus on quality, innovation, and the development of products tailored to the needs of people who want to stay active and in motion,” says the management behind Movanze™.
Movanze™ is offered by Nordics Co AS, part of Nordic Nutrition Group, and was developed based on extensive experience in nutrition, product development, and health products. The company works purposefully to offer natural, effective, and science-based products that may contribute to improved quality of life in everyday life.
About Movanze™
Movanze™ is a Norwegian-developed supplement for joints, muscles, and mobility. The product contains seven carefully selected ingredients, including the patented plant complex Rhuleave-K™, type II collagen, manganese, and vitamin D. Movanze™ is designed for adults who want a comprehensive joint supplement for daily support for movement and comfort.
About Global Brands Magazine
Global Brands Magazine, officially registered as Global Brands Publications Limited, is headquartered in London and is an international publication covering brands, growth strategies, and development across industries. Through its industry awards program, the company recognizes businesses that excel in quality, innovation, and performance.
Global Brands Magazine, officially named Global Brands Publications Limited and headquartered in London, is known as an international publication focused on brands, growth, development, and recognition of companies across various sectors. Through its industry awards program, the magazine honors businesses that excel in performance, innovation, and leadership.
For Movanze™, the award marks an important recognition in a market where quality, documentation, and trust are becoming increasingly important. The product is developed for adults who want support for muscles, joints, and mobility in everyday life, and it combines seven carefully selected ingredients in one daily solution.
At the core of the formulation is the patented plant complex Rhuleave-K™, which consists of boswellia serrata and black sesame oil. In addition, Movanze™ contains type II collagen, vitamin D, manganese, and extra boswellia extract. Vitamin D contributes to normal muscle function and the maintenance of normal bones, while manganese contributes to normal connective tissue formation and helps protect cells against oxidative stress. Boswellia serrata may, in line with EFSA On Hold, have a beneficial effect on the musculoskeletal system, bones, and joints.
Movanze™ is produced in Norway with a focus on quality, traceability, and compliance with applicable regulations. The product is designed for simple daily use with two capsules per day and is free from gluten and lactose. Behind the product is one of the Nordic region’s leading supplement manufacturers, with more than 35 years of experience and more than 1,500 developed products.
This new distinction joins the list of awards Movanze™ has already received and strengthens its position as a modern and well-conceived alternative for people seeking support for comfort, mobility, and an active lifestyle. With its formulation, Norwegian production, and clear quality profile, Movanze™ appears as an increasingly relevant choice in the category of best joint supplements.
“This recognition means a great deal to us. It confirms our focus on quality, innovation, and the development of products tailored to the needs of people who want to stay active and in motion,” says the management behind Movanze™.
Movanze™ is offered by Nordics Co AS, part of Nordic Nutrition Group, and was developed based on extensive experience in nutrition, product development, and health products. The company works purposefully to offer natural, effective, and science-based products that may contribute to improved quality of life in everyday life.
About Movanze™
Movanze™ is a Norwegian-developed supplement for joints, muscles, and mobility. The product contains seven carefully selected ingredients, including the patented plant complex Rhuleave-K™, type II collagen, manganese, and vitamin D. Movanze™ is designed for adults who want a comprehensive joint supplement for daily support for movement and comfort.
About Global Brands Magazine
Global Brands Magazine, officially registered as Global Brands Publications Limited, is headquartered in London and is an international publication covering brands, growth strategies, and development across industries. Through its industry awards program, the company recognizes businesses that excel in quality, innovation, and performance.
Contact
Nordics Co ASContact
Nicolai Andersen, CMO
+47 22 69 00 00
nordics.co
Nicolai Andersen, CMO
+47 22 69 00 00
nordics.co
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