Verto Education Announces Partnership with HIM Business School in Switzerland
Verto Education and HIM Business School in Switzerland are working together to create a new transfer pathway for globally minded students. Through this Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can start their academic experience with Verto and continue into HIM’s Business Administration program, opening doors to an internationally focused education.
Montreaux, Switzerland, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, an innovative organization in global education, is proud to announce its newest partnership with HIM Business School, a leading institution specializing in a customer-centric education with a diverse student body representing more than 50 nationalities. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to HIM Business School, furthering Verto's commitment to making global education accessible and affordable.
Verto and HIM share a commitment to experiential learning, global immersion, and student success. Known for its accelerated, career-focused programs and strong industry connections, HIM offers applied learning opportunities in Switzerland’s dynamic business and hospitality sectors through academic majors in Marketing, Management, Hospitality and Finance. Together, the institutions have created a clear academic pathway from first-year global exploration to specialized study and career outcomes.
“We are thrilled to partner with HIM Business School to expand access to high-quality business and hospitality education in Switzerland,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “HIM’s industry connections and applied approach make it an ideal destination for Verto students seeking an international pathway with strong professional outcomes.”
“HIM partners with Verto Education because we share a commitment to experiential learning, global immersion, and student success,” said Daniele Richter, Director of Americas, HIM Business School. “This collaboration creates a seamless pathway from exploration to career outcomes while introducing students to Switzerland as a premier study destination.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to HIM Business School, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/him-business-school-switzerland. To learn more about HIM Business School, visit him-business-school.com/en
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About HIM Business School
HIM Business School in Switzerland prepares globally minded business leaders within a diverse community representing 50+ nationalities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Students are ambitious and career-driven, drawn to accelerated programs, an applied business curriculum, and strong industry connections in business, hospitality, finance, and luxury. With a collaborative, professional culture emphasizing real-world projects, internships, and networking, HIM offers a focused pathway to international careers and leadership roles.
Verto and HIM share a commitment to experiential learning, global immersion, and student success. Known for its accelerated, career-focused programs and strong industry connections, HIM offers applied learning opportunities in Switzerland’s dynamic business and hospitality sectors through academic majors in Marketing, Management, Hospitality and Finance. Together, the institutions have created a clear academic pathway from first-year global exploration to specialized study and career outcomes.
“We are thrilled to partner with HIM Business School to expand access to high-quality business and hospitality education in Switzerland,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & Executive Vice President for University Partnerships at Verto Education. “HIM’s industry connections and applied approach make it an ideal destination for Verto students seeking an international pathway with strong professional outcomes.”
“HIM partners with Verto Education because we share a commitment to experiential learning, global immersion, and student success,” said Daniele Richter, Director of Americas, HIM Business School. “This collaboration creates a seamless pathway from exploration to career outcomes while introducing students to Switzerland as a premier study destination.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to HIM Business School, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/him-business-school-switzerland. To learn more about HIM Business School, visit him-business-school.com/en
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About HIM Business School
HIM Business School in Switzerland prepares globally minded business leaders within a diverse community representing 50+ nationalities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Students are ambitious and career-driven, drawn to accelerated programs, an applied business curriculum, and strong industry connections in business, hospitality, finance, and luxury. With a collaborative, professional culture emphasizing real-world projects, internships, and networking, HIM offers a focused pathway to international careers and leadership roles.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
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