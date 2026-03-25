Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of 8th Street Storage in Colorado Springs
Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of 8th Street Storage, a well-located self-storage facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the transaction.
Colorado Springs, CO, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of 8th Street Storage, a well-located self-storage facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Argus represented the seller in the transaction.
Located at 865 W. Moreno Avenue, 8th Street Storage consists of approximately 37,120 rentable square feet across 262 storage units and 21 outdoor parking spaces. The property offered investors a compelling value-add opportunity with strong in-place occupancy and meaningful operational upside in one of Colorado’s most dynamic growth markets.
The transaction generated strong interest from both local and national buyers, further reinforcing the continued strength and liquidity of the self-storage asset class—particularly within Colorado and the Colorado Springs market.
“Self storage continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, even in a more challenging operating environment,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “We are seeing sustained demand from buyers who recognize the long-term fundamentals of the sector. Colorado Springs, in particular, remains a highly sought-after market given its population growth and economic diversity.”
The Colorado Springs market has experienced significant population and economic expansion over the past decade, driving consistent demand for self-storage. While new supply has entered the market in recent years, investor appetite has remained strong, supported by long-term demographic trends and the sector’s historically durable performance.
“The level of interest we saw on this opportunity speaks volumes about the depth of capital targeting self storage today,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Despite short-term softness in fundamentals across parts of the industry, the capital markets remain extremely active. Buyers continue to underwrite through the current environment and focus on long-term value creation, especially in high-growth markets like Colorado Springs and across the Front Range.”
Argus Self Storage Advisors continues to be a market leader in self-storage brokerage, leveraging its national platform and local market expertise to deliver best-in-class outcomes for its clients.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Located at 865 W. Moreno Avenue, 8th Street Storage consists of approximately 37,120 rentable square feet across 262 storage units and 21 outdoor parking spaces. The property offered investors a compelling value-add opportunity with strong in-place occupancy and meaningful operational upside in one of Colorado’s most dynamic growth markets.
The transaction generated strong interest from both local and national buyers, further reinforcing the continued strength and liquidity of the self-storage asset class—particularly within Colorado and the Colorado Springs market.
“Self storage continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, even in a more challenging operating environment,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “We are seeing sustained demand from buyers who recognize the long-term fundamentals of the sector. Colorado Springs, in particular, remains a highly sought-after market given its population growth and economic diversity.”
The Colorado Springs market has experienced significant population and economic expansion over the past decade, driving consistent demand for self-storage. While new supply has entered the market in recent years, investor appetite has remained strong, supported by long-term demographic trends and the sector’s historically durable performance.
“The level of interest we saw on this opportunity speaks volumes about the depth of capital targeting self storage today,” said Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Despite short-term softness in fundamentals across parts of the industry, the capital markets remain extremely active. Buyers continue to underwrite through the current environment and focus on long-term value creation, especially in high-growth markets like Colorado Springs and across the Front Range.”
Argus Self Storage Advisors continues to be a market leader in self-storage brokerage, leveraging its national platform and local market expertise to deliver best-in-class outcomes for its clients.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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