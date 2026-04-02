Harshit Sharma Offers Live Singing Performances for Weddings, Corporate Events, and Private Celebrations Worldwide
Jaipur, India, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Harshit Sharma, a live singer and performing artist based in Jaipur, offers professional live singing performances for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. With a focus on creating engaging musical experiences, he performs across India and is also available for international events.
Harshit Sharma specializes in Bollywood, romantic, retro, Punjabi, and acoustic music. His performances are designed to suit different event formats, including wedding ceremonies, sangeet functions, corporate gatherings, and private events. By adapting his song selection to the audience and event theme, he aims to create a balanced and engaging musical atmosphere.
Live music continues to play an important role in modern events, offering a more interactive and personalized experience compared to recorded music. Through live performances, Harshit Sharma provides a format that allows audiences to connect with music in real time, contributing to the overall event experience.
Over time, he has performed at various events and continues to expand his reach to different cities and event types. His performances are structured to align with event schedules and audience preferences, ensuring consistency and professionalism.
Harshit Sharma is currently available for bookings in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other locations across India. He also accepts bookings for destination weddings and international events, depending on event requirements.
Additional information about live performances and availability can be found on his official website.
Contact Information
Name: Harshit Sharma
Email: harshitsharmalivemusic@gmail.com
Website: https://harshitsharmamusic.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/harshitsharma.music
Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Harshit Sharma specializes in Bollywood, romantic, retro, Punjabi, and acoustic music. His performances are designed to suit different event formats, including wedding ceremonies, sangeet functions, corporate gatherings, and private events. By adapting his song selection to the audience and event theme, he aims to create a balanced and engaging musical atmosphere.
Live music continues to play an important role in modern events, offering a more interactive and personalized experience compared to recorded music. Through live performances, Harshit Sharma provides a format that allows audiences to connect with music in real time, contributing to the overall event experience.
Over time, he has performed at various events and continues to expand his reach to different cities and event types. His performances are structured to align with event schedules and audience preferences, ensuring consistency and professionalism.
Harshit Sharma is currently available for bookings in Jaipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and other locations across India. He also accepts bookings for destination weddings and international events, depending on event requirements.
Additional information about live performances and availability can be found on his official website.
Contact Information
Name: Harshit Sharma
Email: harshitsharmalivemusic@gmail.com
Website: https://harshitsharmamusic.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/harshitsharma.music
Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Contact
Harshit Sharma MusicContact
Harshit Sharma
+91 7733868936
https://harshitsharmamusic.com
Harshit Sharma
+91 7733868936
https://harshitsharmamusic.com
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