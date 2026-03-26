Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Turing and the Psychic – Codes, Souls and the Shadow of the State" by Mel Leigh Williams
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Turing and the Psychic – Codes, Souls and the Shadow of the State" – a reimagination of one of the twentieth century’s most tragic enigmas.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Turing and the Psychic"
Introducing Alan Turing, father of modern computing, codebreaker, visionary and Aunt Ava, Romani clairvoyant, healer, medium.
From a wooden booth on the English coast to the shadowed corridors of wartime intelligence, their lives intertwine in secret. As a boy, Alan is told he will be a genius. As a man, he returns seeking contact with the spirit of Christopher Morcom, the lost friend who shaped his destiny.
In sharing the path of her wisdom, a herbalist and healer reflects upon the lives of those touched by the events of the age.
Through séances, science and suspicion collide. Messages of “noughts and ones” and “oracle” mirror the birth of the digital age. But as Britain celebrates victory, the State turns on its saviour. Prosecuted, chemically altered and stripped of security clearance, Alan walks into a darkness Ava senses but cannot prevent.
Was his death truly suicide? Or something more calculated?
Blending history, spirituality and political intrigue, Turing and the Psychic reimagines one of the twentieth century’s most tragic enigmas.
Turing and the Psychic is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13 9781805882152
Pages: 108
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.69 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: ASIN B0GR5FVW46
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TATP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Introducing Alan Turing, father of modern computing, codebreaker, visionary and Aunt Ava, Romani clairvoyant, healer, medium.
From a wooden booth on the English coast to the shadowed corridors of wartime intelligence, their lives intertwine in secret. As a boy, Alan is told he will be a genius. As a man, he returns seeking contact with the spirit of Christopher Morcom, the lost friend who shaped his destiny.
In sharing the path of her wisdom, a herbalist and healer reflects upon the lives of those touched by the events of the age.
Through séances, science and suspicion collide. Messages of “noughts and ones” and “oracle” mirror the birth of the digital age. But as Britain celebrates victory, the State turns on its saviour. Prosecuted, chemically altered and stripped of security clearance, Alan walks into a darkness Ava senses but cannot prevent.
Was his death truly suicide? Or something more calculated?
Blending history, spirituality and political intrigue, Turing and the Psychic reimagines one of the twentieth century’s most tragic enigmas.
Turing and the Psychic is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: ISBN-13 9781805882152
Pages: 108
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.69 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: ASIN B0GR5FVW46
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/TATP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
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