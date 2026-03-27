Megan Johnson’s Newly Released "Secrets of Gold" is a Heartfelt Story That Encourages Readers to Discover Their True Worth and Identity Through God’s Unconditional Love
“Secrets of Gold” from Christian Faith Publishing author Megan Johnson is an uplifting and faith-centered tale that follows a young girl’s journey from longing for acceptance to discovering that her value and purpose are found in God.
Columbus, NE, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Secrets of Gold”: a touching and inspirational story that reminds readers of their worth and identity in God’s love. “Secrets of Gold” is the creation of published author, Megan Johnson, a devoted wife, mother of eight, and teacher who treasures the many roles she holds but finds her truest identity in belonging to God. Through her faith and family-centered life, she has come to celebrate that, above all else, she is His. She shares this message to remind readers that they too are thoughtfully created with purpose and deeply loved by God. Her prayer is that the story encourages others to seek fulfillment in Him, trusting that God alone can satisfy the heart’s deepest longings.
Johnson shares, “Megan is an ordinary girl who longs to be something more – noticed, seen, and loved. Her heart aches for these to be true for her. Follow her story as she discovers a secret that changes everything and transforms her from ordinary to extraordinary. It’s a secret whispered to Megan, but even more, it’s a secret written for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Johnson’s new book offers a gentle and encouraging message for young readers and families alike, reminding them that true identity, peace, and joy are found in knowing they are created and cherished by God.
Consumers can purchase “Secrets of Gold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Secrets of Gold”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Johnson shares, “Megan is an ordinary girl who longs to be something more – noticed, seen, and loved. Her heart aches for these to be true for her. Follow her story as she discovers a secret that changes everything and transforms her from ordinary to extraordinary. It’s a secret whispered to Megan, but even more, it’s a secret written for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Megan Johnson’s new book offers a gentle and encouraging message for young readers and families alike, reminding them that true identity, peace, and joy are found in knowing they are created and cherished by God.
Consumers can purchase “Secrets of Gold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Secrets of Gold”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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