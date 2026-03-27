Christopher Goldey’s Newly Released "The Love of Jesus!" is a Scripture-Centered Exploration of Christ’s Life, Sacrifice, and the Eternal Hope Found Through Faith in Him
“The Love of Jesus!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Goldey is an in-depth and passionate examination of Jesus Christ’s birth, ministry, sacrifice, resurrection, and the promise of salvation through the new covenant.
Versailles, KY, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Love of Jesus!”: a compelling and biblically grounded work that guides readers through the foundational truths of the Christian faith. “The Love of Jesus!” is the creation of published author, Christopher Goldey.
Goldey shares, “Discover the profound and transformative love of Jesus Christ in this compelling narrative. From His miraculous birth to His ultimate sacrifice, this book delves into the life and teachings of Jesus, revealing His unwavering love for humanity. Explore the significance of His death and resurrection, the fulfillment of ancient prophecies, and the new covenant He established. Through vivid storytelling and insightful reflections, readers will gain a deeper understanding of Jesus’s role as the Savior and the path to eternal life. This book is a testament to the boundless love and grace that Jesus offers to all who believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Goldey’s new book is a bold declaration of faith that encourages readers to deepen their understanding of Christ, embrace the guidance of the Holy Spirit, and remain steadfast in their walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Love of Jesus!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of Jesus!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Goldey shares, “Discover the profound and transformative love of Jesus Christ in this compelling narrative. From His miraculous birth to His ultimate sacrifice, this book delves into the life and teachings of Jesus, revealing His unwavering love for humanity. Explore the significance of His death and resurrection, the fulfillment of ancient prophecies, and the new covenant He established. Through vivid storytelling and insightful reflections, readers will gain a deeper understanding of Jesus’s role as the Savior and the path to eternal life. This book is a testament to the boundless love and grace that Jesus offers to all who believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Goldey’s new book is a bold declaration of faith that encourages readers to deepen their understanding of Christ, embrace the guidance of the Holy Spirit, and remain steadfast in their walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Love of Jesus!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of Jesus!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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