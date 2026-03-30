David Davenport’s Newly Released "The Highway Knows My Name" is a Faith-Filled Collection of Devotional Reflections Drawn from a Lifetime on the Road
“The Highway Knows My Name” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Davenport is an inspiring devotional that blends real-life trucking experiences with biblical truth, offering readers practical wisdom, encouragement, and spiritual insight for navigating life’s journey.
Angleton, TX, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Highway Knows My Name”: a heartfelt devotional work that transforms decades of life on America’s highways into meaningful lessons of faith, perseverance, humility, and trust in God. “The Highway Knows My Name” is the creation of published author, David Davenport. David’s journey to ministry has been marked by faith, service, and a lifelong commitment to following God’s call. In 1974, he and his wife of more than five decades, Patricia, founded Friends Community Church in Angleton, Texas, which has served as a welcoming place of worship, healing, and spiritual guidance for over fifty years. Together, they have built a strong legacy of faith, raising four children and inspiring generations of family members to pursue lives rooted in Christian service.
After retiring from the trucking industry in 2019, David embraced a new season centered on family, creativity, and reflection. He now devotes his time to writing songs, poetry, and devotionals, working the land, and supporting the family’s IT consulting business. Whether in ministry leadership or quiet moments of daily life, David continues to share God’s love, guided by the belief that faith is lived out wherever the journey leads.
Davenport shares, “The book title, The Highway Knows My Name, comes from a song he wrote a few years ago. Like most people in the trucking and transportation industry, he has crisscrossed the nation. He has always been involved in moving super-loads—huge loads that require the removal of traffic signals, powerlines, and detours of weak bridges. Loads that spend their time on the backroads where interesting things happen and interactions take place with the hardworking and hospitable folks who make up this great country.
Over the years, David kept memoirs of many incidents that happened on the highway. Always seeing God’s hand in every situation led him to share the lessons of these stories. They began as stories around the dinner table, became devotional writings that he shared with family and friends, and finally found their way into book form.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Davenport’s new book offers readers a unique devotional perspective that encourages reflection, spiritual growth, and a deeper awareness of God’s presence in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “The Highway Knows My Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Highway Knows My Name”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
After retiring from the trucking industry in 2019, David embraced a new season centered on family, creativity, and reflection. He now devotes his time to writing songs, poetry, and devotionals, working the land, and supporting the family’s IT consulting business. Whether in ministry leadership or quiet moments of daily life, David continues to share God’s love, guided by the belief that faith is lived out wherever the journey leads.
Davenport shares, “The book title, The Highway Knows My Name, comes from a song he wrote a few years ago. Like most people in the trucking and transportation industry, he has crisscrossed the nation. He has always been involved in moving super-loads—huge loads that require the removal of traffic signals, powerlines, and detours of weak bridges. Loads that spend their time on the backroads where interesting things happen and interactions take place with the hardworking and hospitable folks who make up this great country.
Over the years, David kept memoirs of many incidents that happened on the highway. Always seeing God’s hand in every situation led him to share the lessons of these stories. They began as stories around the dinner table, became devotional writings that he shared with family and friends, and finally found their way into book form.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Davenport’s new book offers readers a unique devotional perspective that encourages reflection, spiritual growth, and a deeper awareness of God’s presence in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “The Highway Knows My Name” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Highway Knows My Name”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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