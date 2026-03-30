Lois G. O’Leary’s Newly Released “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights” is a Warm and Nostalgic Collection of Life Stories Rooted in Maine
“Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lois G. O’Leary is a heartfelt and often humorous collection of personal essays that reflect on family, faith, resilience, and a life shaped by the people and places of Maine.
Hampden, ME, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights”: a reflective and engaging collection of stories that captures the beauty, hardship, and quiet wisdom of a life well lived. “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights” is the creation of published author, Lois G. O’Leary, a retired Maine schoolteacher who lives in Hampden with her husband of fifty years. Raised in the small northern town of Allagash, she spent years balancing teaching, raising three sons, and running outdoor businesses, including a sporting camp and canoe rental, while also living seasonally on the Allagash Waterway and in the Virgin Islands. Now retired, she writes short stories drawn from her life experiences, blending humor with reflection and hard-earned wisdom.
O’Leary shares, “Whether facing the problems of family illnesses such as kidney disease and a transplant in Chicago or a mother with early-onset Alzheimer’s, this is a humorous look at how hard and wonderful life can be. It’s told from the perspective of an older woman who has managed to retain her sense of humor, her love of family, and her faith.
If you live long enough, you become a type of history book that may not be used at Harvard, but it will be recognizable to a generation of people still living today. This book takes place in a small northern town in Maine called Allagash. The town would rise to fame because of the river and become designated as a state park, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, and part of the federal Natural Wild and Scenic Waterway system.
The story follows life on the waterway, the Virgin Islands, and moving to central Maine. It includes a young woman gaining a college degree while raising three children and running a canoe rental and sporting camp business with a husband who felt women could do it all.
Having your birth coincide with the year electricity came to town, three months before the nearest hospital thirty miles away opened a maternity ward, leaves you feeling that you’re the last of something special. With that in mind, she wants to share this story with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois G. O’Leary’s new book invites readers to slow down, remember, and find meaning in ordinary moments, family bonds, and the enduring lessons found in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
O’Leary shares, “Whether facing the problems of family illnesses such as kidney disease and a transplant in Chicago or a mother with early-onset Alzheimer’s, this is a humorous look at how hard and wonderful life can be. It’s told from the perspective of an older woman who has managed to retain her sense of humor, her love of family, and her faith.
If you live long enough, you become a type of history book that may not be used at Harvard, but it will be recognizable to a generation of people still living today. This book takes place in a small northern town in Maine called Allagash. The town would rise to fame because of the river and become designated as a state park, Allagash Wilderness Waterway, and part of the federal Natural Wild and Scenic Waterway system.
The story follows life on the waterway, the Virgin Islands, and moving to central Maine. It includes a young woman gaining a college degree while raising three children and running a canoe rental and sporting camp business with a husband who felt women could do it all.
Having your birth coincide with the year electricity came to town, three months before the nearest hospital thirty miles away opened a maternity ward, leaves you feeling that you’re the last of something special. With that in mind, she wants to share this story with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois G. O’Leary’s new book invites readers to slow down, remember, and find meaning in ordinary moments, family bonds, and the enduring lessons found in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Allagash Memories: Stories, Reflections, Insights”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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