Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s Newly Released "Charlie & Bee" is a Fun Children’s Story Celebrating Kindness, Confidence, and the Joy of Being Your Authentic Self
“Charlie & Bee” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan is a colorful children’s picture book that encourages young readers to embrace who they are, spread kindness, and believe in their own magic while helping support animal rescue efforts.
Erie, PA, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Charlie & Bee”: a heartwarming and vibrant children’s picture book that invites young readers on a magical journey of self-love, kindness, and confidence. “Charlie & Bee” is the creation of published authors, Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan. Samantha and Charlie Ryan are on an adventure to make this world a better place. By purchasing their books, you directly help their mission to rescue animals in need. Samantha and Charlie love to travel and to spread their magic all over the world.
Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan share, “Charlie and Bee want you to know that it’s best to always be your true authentic self, no matter what. You are magically amazing! Just be(e) you! Join Charlie and Bee on an adventure of love, confidence, and most importantly, magic.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s new book offers families a positive and uplifting reading experience that blends imagination with meaningful life lessons and a spirit of giving back.
Consumers can purchase “Charlie & Bee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlie & Bee”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan share, “Charlie and Bee want you to know that it’s best to always be your true authentic self, no matter what. You are magically amazing! Just be(e) you! Join Charlie and Bee on an adventure of love, confidence, and most importantly, magic.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s new book offers families a positive and uplifting reading experience that blends imagination with meaningful life lessons and a spirit of giving back.
Consumers can purchase “Charlie & Bee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlie & Bee”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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