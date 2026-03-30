Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s Newly Released "Charlie & Bee" is a Fun Children’s Story Celebrating Kindness, Confidence, and the Joy of Being Your Authentic Self

“Charlie & Bee” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan is a colorful children’s picture book that encourages young readers to embrace who they are, spread kindness, and believe in their own magic while helping support animal rescue efforts.