Author Mark Rasmussen’s New Book, "Timelines," is a Compelling Series of Six Stories That Follow Individuals Navigating a World of Government Overreach During a Pandemic
Recent release “Timelines” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Rasmussen is a captivating anthology consisting of six concurrent and intersecting novelettes set against the backdrop of a deadly virus and widespread media panic that leads to an era of censorship and government overreach.
Las Vegas, NV, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Rasmussen, an entrepreneur who has created four vegan restaurants and several plant-based food products, has completed his new book, “Timelines”: a powerful and thought-provoking collection of six short novels that follows intersecting stories of individuals navigating a dangerous time in America as they uncover a shocking governmental conspiracy during a widespread pandemic.
“The threat of a deadly virus has the nation’s news media spinning fear and panic,” writes Rasmussen. “Government, the intel agencies, and big tech social media platforms attempt to shut down free speech to protect the public from misinformation. Corporations agree to impose mandates and restrict freedoms on employees where the government can’t, and the public is divided between those who blindly comply and those who don’t. Oddly, the virus seems too weak to warrant this draconian approach. Something is not honest about all of this, and it seems like there is a hidden agenda behind it.
“These stories are about everyday people who are adversely affected by this and come to terms with it. ‘Timelines’ is an anthology of six novelettes that run concurrently and intersect, six stories with unique characters in a country of diverse cultures and different ideologies who find each other through a common event and emerge with a mutual purpose. Each novelette’s main character attempts to see their way through a myriad of newly discovered truths about the horrors of human trafficking, a secret world underground, and an elite ruling class intent on eugenics and the hybridization of the human species. What they learn they can’t unlearn, and now they must act to stay free.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Rasmussen’s enthralling series serves as a wake-up call to all of humanity, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Timelines” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The threat of a deadly virus has the nation’s news media spinning fear and panic,” writes Rasmussen. “Government, the intel agencies, and big tech social media platforms attempt to shut down free speech to protect the public from misinformation. Corporations agree to impose mandates and restrict freedoms on employees where the government can’t, and the public is divided between those who blindly comply and those who don’t. Oddly, the virus seems too weak to warrant this draconian approach. Something is not honest about all of this, and it seems like there is a hidden agenda behind it.
“These stories are about everyday people who are adversely affected by this and come to terms with it. ‘Timelines’ is an anthology of six novelettes that run concurrently and intersect, six stories with unique characters in a country of diverse cultures and different ideologies who find each other through a common event and emerge with a mutual purpose. Each novelette’s main character attempts to see their way through a myriad of newly discovered truths about the horrors of human trafficking, a secret world underground, and an elite ruling class intent on eugenics and the hybridization of the human species. What they learn they can’t unlearn, and now they must act to stay free.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Rasmussen’s enthralling series serves as a wake-up call to all of humanity, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Timelines” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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