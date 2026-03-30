Author Mark Hoffman’s New Book, “The Poisoning of the POTUS,” Follows a Covert Mission to Kill the President of the United States & Free the Nation from His Fascist Grip
Recent release “The Poisoning of the POTUS” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Hoffman is a compelling novel that centers around an FBI agent, a teacher, and a scientist, who are recruited on a secret mission to assassinate the president, who has sent the United States spiraling down a path towards a complete fascist dictatorship.
Philadelphia, PA, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Hoffman has completed his new book, “The Poisoning of the POTUS”: a riveting story of three individuals who are selected by former government officials to kill the president of the United States and stage it as an accident in order to protect the country from his dangerous regime.
Author Mark Hoffman had a forty-five-year career as a history and political science teacher at South Philadelphia High School. Upon his retirement, he joined the PhillyCAM television show Conversations Across Time as their historian and an actor. The author has two adult sons and three grandchildren, and currently resides in the Queens Village section of Philadelphia with his significant other, Mary Ellen Hughes.
“‘The Poisoning of the POTUS’ is a political thriller in which three patriotic Americans—an FBI agent, a teacher, and a scientist—are recruited by former government officials in a dangerous plot to assassinate the president of the United States, a president who has suspended civil rights and is moving the nation toward a fascist dictatorship,” writes Hoffman. “To avoid civil unrest, the three must make the president’s death seem natural.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Hoffman’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping thrill ride where the very fate of America lies in the hands of those brave enough to pull off one of the most dangerous missions possible. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Poisoning of the POTUS” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Poisoning of the POTUS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Mark Hoffman had a forty-five-year career as a history and political science teacher at South Philadelphia High School. Upon his retirement, he joined the PhillyCAM television show Conversations Across Time as their historian and an actor. The author has two adult sons and three grandchildren, and currently resides in the Queens Village section of Philadelphia with his significant other, Mary Ellen Hughes.
“‘The Poisoning of the POTUS’ is a political thriller in which three patriotic Americans—an FBI agent, a teacher, and a scientist—are recruited by former government officials in a dangerous plot to assassinate the president of the United States, a president who has suspended civil rights and is moving the nation toward a fascist dictatorship,” writes Hoffman. “To avoid civil unrest, the three must make the president’s death seem natural.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mark Hoffman’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this gripping thrill ride where the very fate of America lies in the hands of those brave enough to pull off one of the most dangerous missions possible. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Poisoning of the POTUS” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Poisoning of the POTUS” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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