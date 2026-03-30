Author Mark Hoffman’s New Book, “The Poisoning of the POTUS,” Follows a Covert Mission to Kill the President of the United States & Free the Nation from His Fascist Grip

Recent release “The Poisoning of the POTUS” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mark Hoffman is a compelling novel that centers around an FBI agent, a teacher, and a scientist, who are recruited on a secret mission to assassinate the president, who has sent the United States spiraling down a path towards a complete fascist dictatorship.