Author Christi Dawson’s New Book, "Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named Lacey Who Embarks on a Journey to Chase Wild Bunnies
Recent release “Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt” from Covenant Books author Christi Dawson is a captivating story that centers around Lacey, a loveable dog who enjoys chasing wild bunnies. With the help of her friends, Lacey goes out in search of bunnies, only to discover they have a surprise waiting for her in return.
Hereford, TX, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christi Dawson, a graphic designer, artist, and photographer living in the Panhandle of Texas, has completed her new book, “Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt”: a heartfelt story of a dog named Lacey who sets out to enjoy her favorite activity of chasing wild bunnies.
Author Christi Dawson’s lifelong love for animals began in the countryside of upstate New York, where she delighted in catching crawfish, playing in streams, and building tree forts. This passion for animals and rural life has carried over into her adult years. Now she shares her life with four rescued dogs, a cat, and about forty beef and longhorn cattle.
“Every day, Lacey sits by the back door, eagerly awaiting her outdoor adventures,” writes Dawson. “She loves to sneak up on the wild bunnies and chase them through the great pasture. As she prowls through the fields, some of her friends join in the fun. But what Lacey and her pals don’t know is that the bunnies have a surprise in store for them!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christi Dawson’s new book is dedicated to the author’s three grandchildren, Noah, Layla, and Colter, and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young children as they follow along on Lacey’s adventures. With vibrant and colorful artwork by the author, “Lacey’s Great Bunny Hunt” is sure to inspire a love of reading in young audiences, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Christi Dawson’s lifelong love for animals began in the countryside of upstate New York, where she delighted in catching crawfish, playing in streams, and building tree forts. This passion for animals and rural life has carried over into her adult years. Now she shares her life with four rescued dogs, a cat, and about forty beef and longhorn cattle.
“Every day, Lacey sits by the back door, eagerly awaiting her outdoor adventures,” writes Dawson. “She loves to sneak up on the wild bunnies and chase them through the great pasture. As she prowls through the fields, some of her friends join in the fun. But what Lacey and her pals don’t know is that the bunnies have a surprise in store for them!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christi Dawson’s new book is dedicated to the author’s three grandchildren, Noah, Layla, and Colter, and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young children as they follow along on Lacey’s adventures. With vibrant and colorful artwork by the author, “Lacey’s Great Bunny Hunt” is sure to inspire a love of reading in young audiences, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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