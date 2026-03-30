Author Christi Dawson’s New Book, "Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Dog Named Lacey Who Embarks on a Journey to Chase Wild Bunnies

Recent release “Lacey's Great Bunny Hunt” from Covenant Books author Christi Dawson is a captivating story that centers around Lacey, a loveable dog who enjoys chasing wild bunnies. With the help of her friends, Lacey goes out in search of bunnies, only to discover they have a surprise waiting for her in return.