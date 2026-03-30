Author Lynnette Robb’s New Book, “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration,” is an Enlightening Guide to Understanding God’s Plan for Restoration and Revival
Recent release “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration” from Covenant Books author Lynnette Robb is a poignant and thought-provoking series that invites readers to delve into God’s pillars for restoration, exploring the steps one must take to truly understand His plan for restoration on both a national or individual level.
San Pedro, CA, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lynnette Robb, who graduated from the Morris Cerullo School of Ministry in January of 2023, has completed her new book, “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration”: a unique and engaging read that explores the necessary steps for revival, including the role that fasting and prayer can play in God’s ultimate plan for his followers.
“‘The 3 Pillars for Revival’ are God’s pattern revelation for a nation seeking revival from a national church judgment and His 3 P’s of restoration to His people,” writes Lynnette. “It reveals a divine mystery about what God looks for in granting revival relief and divine favor in judgment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynnette Robb’s new book offers a fascinating glimpse behind the curtain into the heart and mind of God, rarely seen by those who seek His will to revive their nation.
Readers can purchase “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘The 3 Pillars for Revival’ are God’s pattern revelation for a nation seeking revival from a national church judgment and His 3 P’s of restoration to His people,” writes Lynnette. “It reveals a divine mystery about what God looks for in granting revival relief and divine favor in judgment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lynnette Robb’s new book offers a fascinating glimpse behind the curtain into the heart and mind of God, rarely seen by those who seek His will to revive their nation.
Readers can purchase “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories