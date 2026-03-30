Author Lynnette Robb’s New Book, “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration,” is an Enlightening Guide to Understanding God’s Plan for Restoration and Revival

Recent release “The 3 Pillars for Revival: God's 3 P's of Restoration” from Covenant Books author Lynnette Robb is a poignant and thought-provoking series that invites readers to delve into God’s pillars for restoration, exploring the steps one must take to truly understand His plan for restoration on both a national or individual level.