Author Ray Jaramillo’s New Book, "Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat," Follows Siblings Ray and Molli as They Use Their Father’s Special Bongos to Help Their Sick Tata

Recent release “Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat” from Page Publishing author Ray Jaramillo is a charming tale that centers around Ray and Molli, who live in a quiet New Mexico village where the wind carries all sorts of stories and traditions. After discovering their father’s special bongos, Ray and Molli learn how their Tata used them to help their father overcome his fear of the wind.