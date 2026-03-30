Author Ray Jaramillo’s New Book, "Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat," Follows Siblings Ray and Molli as They Use Their Father’s Special Bongos to Help Their Sick Tata
Recent release “Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat” from Page Publishing author Ray Jaramillo is a charming tale that centers around Ray and Molli, who live in a quiet New Mexico village where the wind carries all sorts of stories and traditions. After discovering their father’s special bongos, Ray and Molli learn how their Tata used them to help their father overcome his fear of the wind.
Las Cruces, NM, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ray Jaramillo, a loving husband and father, as well as a dedicated educator, advocate, and lifelong learner with a passion for early childhood education, has completed his new book, “Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat”: a heartfelt tale of family and tradition that follows two siblings who discover a pair of special bongos that were once used to help their father.
With thirty years of experience as a classroom teacher, center director, and owner at Alpha School, Ray Jaramillo has played a pivotal role in shaping early learning experiences for young children. He has also served as a governor-appointed member of New Mexico’s Early Learning Advisory Council and spent six years as an elected member of the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education, advocating for children and families at both the local and state levels. In addition to his work in early childhood education, the author has taught graduate courses at Erikson Institute and is currently teaching early childhood courses at Western New Mexico University.
“In a quiet New Mexico village where the wind carries stories and traditions, Gust grew up surrounded by familia, culture, and the comforting scent of red and green chili,” writes Jaramillo. “Now a father, he watches with pride as his children, Ray and Molli, explore the world with the same wonder he once had.
“One rainy afternoon, the siblings uncover a forgotten treasure—the very bongos that helped their father overcome his childhood fear of the wind. When they learn how the rhythmic beat of the drums once brought strength and comfort, they realize that the bongos might have the power to help someone else—Tata, who is now in the hospital.
“With love, music, and courage, Ray, Molli, and Gust embark on a heartfelt journey to remind Tata—and themselves—that even in life’s scariest moments, the rhythm of family and tradition will always guide the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ray Jaramillo’s enthralling tale, filled with warmth, cultural richness, and the enduring power of storytelling, will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this moving story of facing fears, honoring traditions, and the unbreakable bonds of family.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With thirty years of experience as a classroom teacher, center director, and owner at Alpha School, Ray Jaramillo has played a pivotal role in shaping early learning experiences for young children. He has also served as a governor-appointed member of New Mexico’s Early Learning Advisory Council and spent six years as an elected member of the Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education, advocating for children and families at both the local and state levels. In addition to his work in early childhood education, the author has taught graduate courses at Erikson Institute and is currently teaching early childhood courses at Western New Mexico University.
“In a quiet New Mexico village where the wind carries stories and traditions, Gust grew up surrounded by familia, culture, and the comforting scent of red and green chili,” writes Jaramillo. “Now a father, he watches with pride as his children, Ray and Molli, explore the world with the same wonder he once had.
“One rainy afternoon, the siblings uncover a forgotten treasure—the very bongos that helped their father overcome his childhood fear of the wind. When they learn how the rhythmic beat of the drums once brought strength and comfort, they realize that the bongos might have the power to help someone else—Tata, who is now in the hospital.
“With love, music, and courage, Ray, Molli, and Gust embark on a heartfelt journey to remind Tata—and themselves—that even in life’s scariest moments, the rhythm of family and tradition will always guide the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ray Jaramillo’s enthralling tale, filled with warmth, cultural richness, and the enduring power of storytelling, will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on this moving story of facing fears, honoring traditions, and the unbreakable bonds of family.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Gust, Gust, Gust: The Next Beat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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