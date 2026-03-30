Author Kyle Matsuda’s New Book, "The Seven Rings," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Man & His Friends on Their Journey to Find the Seven Rings of the Tree of Life
Recent release “The Seven Rings” from Page Publishing author Kyle Matsuda is a captivating story that centers around a young hero named Kyle and his friends who travel to a new world, where they discover a dark mage has scattered the seven rings from the Tree of Life. Now, Kyle and his friends set out to recover them and the sacred powers they hold.
Van Nuys, CA, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Matsuda has completed his new book, “The Seven Rings”: a gripping fantasy novel that follows a group of heroes who embark on a dangerous quest to recover the scattered seven rings from the Tree of Life.
“Kyle and his friends are on a new adventure again, traveling to a new world through the hall of doors,” writes Matsuda. “A dark mage tries to steal the seven rings from the Tree of Life to gain immortality but is stopped by the royal knights. Before his death, the dark mage scatters the seven rings. Each ring has its own separate powers: light, dark, life, death, heaven, earth, and spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle Matsuda’s enthralling tale is a sequel to author’s first novel, “The World of Azure”, and promises to keep readers spellbound as they follow the hero Kyle’s continuing adventures. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Seven Rings” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for the next thrilling entry in the series.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Seven Rings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Kyle and his friends are on a new adventure again, traveling to a new world through the hall of doors,” writes Matsuda. “A dark mage tries to steal the seven rings from the Tree of Life to gain immortality but is stopped by the royal knights. Before his death, the dark mage scatters the seven rings. Each ring has its own separate powers: light, dark, life, death, heaven, earth, and spirit.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kyle Matsuda’s enthralling tale is a sequel to author’s first novel, “The World of Azure”, and promises to keep readers spellbound as they follow the hero Kyle’s continuing adventures. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Seven Rings” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for the next thrilling entry in the series.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Seven Rings” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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