Author Kyle Matsuda’s New Book, "The Seven Rings," is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Man & His Friends on Their Journey to Find the Seven Rings of the Tree of Life

Recent release “The Seven Rings” from Page Publishing author Kyle Matsuda is a captivating story that centers around a young hero named Kyle and his friends who travel to a new world, where they discover a dark mage has scattered the seven rings from the Tree of Life. Now, Kyle and his friends set out to recover them and the sacred powers they hold.