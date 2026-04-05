GENINVO Introduces CodeMagic: AI‑Assisted Code Generation for Statistical Programming
Bloomington, IL, April 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GENINVO, a leading provider of transformative digital solutions for the life sciences sector, proudly announces the launch of CodeMagic, an innovative AI‑assisted coding platform designed to accelerate and simplify statistical programming across clinical research and pharmaceutical development.
Built to address the growing complexity and scale of clinical data analysis, CodeMagic intelligently transforms structured ADaM specifications and Tables, Listings and Figures (TLF) mock shells into ready‑to‑execute programming code. By integrating artificial intelligence with deep statistical programming expertise, CodeMagic empowers teams to significantly enhance productivity, reduce manual effort, and ensure greater consistency and compliance in programming workflows.
“CodeMagic represents an important milestone in GENINVO’s journey toward advancing intelligent automation in life sciences,” said Shweta Shukla, CEO of GENINVO. “Our goal has always been to simplify complex processes and enable teams to focus on scientific insights rather than repetitive tasks. With CodeMagic, we are bringing the power of AI to statistical programming while maintaining the rigor, accuracy, and compliance that the industry demands.”
Enabling Faster and Smarter Programming
CodeMagic automates key aspects of statistical programming by converting structured metadata and mock shells into ADaM and TLF programming code. The platform leverages a Human‑in‑the‑Loop framework to ensure automation is guided by expert oversight, maintaining quality, reliability and regulatory compliance from programming perspective.
Key Capabilities of CodeMagic
· Automated ADaM code generation using structured ADaM specifications and derivation logic
· Automated TLF code generation using mock shells and ADaM specifications
· Automated SDTM code generation using structured SDTM specifications
· Reusable global standards for consistent programming outputs
· Customizable configuration to meet specific business requirements and workflows
· Integration with statistical computing environments (SCEs)
· Generation of code in open‑source languages such as R.
Built on Advanced AI Engineering
The development of CodeMagic reflects GENINVO’s deep technical expertise in both life sciences and artificial intelligence. The platform incorporates advanced frameworks such as context engineering, prompt engineering, retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG), dynamic file processing, and multi‑phase code generation workflows to ensure reliable and compliant programming codes.
Looking Ahead
GENINVO plans to expand CodeMagic’s capabilities with features such as SAS‑to‑R migration, multi‑language code generation including Python and SAS, and model‑agnostic AI integration to support evolving programming environments across the life sciences industry says Shweta Shukla, CEO, GENINVO.
About GENINVO
GENINVO is the go‑to partner for organizations looking to leverage technology in the life sciences industry. With expertise across clinical development, regulatory domains, automation and software innovation, GENINVO empowers pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate drug development, ensure compliance, and enable data‑driven decisions.
For more information, visit www.geninvo.com.
Built to address the growing complexity and scale of clinical data analysis, CodeMagic intelligently transforms structured ADaM specifications and Tables, Listings and Figures (TLF) mock shells into ready‑to‑execute programming code. By integrating artificial intelligence with deep statistical programming expertise, CodeMagic empowers teams to significantly enhance productivity, reduce manual effort, and ensure greater consistency and compliance in programming workflows.
“CodeMagic represents an important milestone in GENINVO’s journey toward advancing intelligent automation in life sciences,” said Shweta Shukla, CEO of GENINVO. “Our goal has always been to simplify complex processes and enable teams to focus on scientific insights rather than repetitive tasks. With CodeMagic, we are bringing the power of AI to statistical programming while maintaining the rigor, accuracy, and compliance that the industry demands.”
Enabling Faster and Smarter Programming
CodeMagic automates key aspects of statistical programming by converting structured metadata and mock shells into ADaM and TLF programming code. The platform leverages a Human‑in‑the‑Loop framework to ensure automation is guided by expert oversight, maintaining quality, reliability and regulatory compliance from programming perspective.
Key Capabilities of CodeMagic
· Automated ADaM code generation using structured ADaM specifications and derivation logic
· Automated TLF code generation using mock shells and ADaM specifications
· Automated SDTM code generation using structured SDTM specifications
· Reusable global standards for consistent programming outputs
· Customizable configuration to meet specific business requirements and workflows
· Integration with statistical computing environments (SCEs)
· Generation of code in open‑source languages such as R.
Built on Advanced AI Engineering
The development of CodeMagic reflects GENINVO’s deep technical expertise in both life sciences and artificial intelligence. The platform incorporates advanced frameworks such as context engineering, prompt engineering, retrieval‑augmented generation (RAG), dynamic file processing, and multi‑phase code generation workflows to ensure reliable and compliant programming codes.
Looking Ahead
GENINVO plans to expand CodeMagic’s capabilities with features such as SAS‑to‑R migration, multi‑language code generation including Python and SAS, and model‑agnostic AI integration to support evolving programming environments across the life sciences industry says Shweta Shukla, CEO, GENINVO.
About GENINVO
GENINVO is the go‑to partner for organizations looking to leverage technology in the life sciences industry. With expertise across clinical development, regulatory domains, automation and software innovation, GENINVO empowers pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate drug development, ensure compliance, and enable data‑driven decisions.
For more information, visit www.geninvo.com.
Contact
GenInvoContact
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
Shweta Shukla, CEO
706-540-6653
www.geninvo.com
1408 E. Empire Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
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