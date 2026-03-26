Pennington Biomedical Hosts Reception Honoring Dr. Steven Heymsfield as LSU Boyd Professor
LSU Boyd Professor is the university's highest faculty honor
Baton Rouge, LA, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On March 23, LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center hosted a special reception to honor Dr. Steven Heymsfield following his appointment as an LSU Boyd Professor, the university’s highest and most prestigious academic rank.
The event brought together Pennington Biomedical faculty and staff, LSU leaders, donors, fellow Boyd Professors and colleagues to celebrate Dr. Heymsfield’s distinguished career and lasting contributions to the field of obesity research and body composition science.
Dr. Heymsfield, who serves as Professor and Director of the Body Composition Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical, has spent decades advancing scientific understanding in ways that have shaped clinical practice and improved health outcomes worldwide. His appointment as a Boyd Professor recognizes not only his groundbreaking research but also his leadership, mentorship and enduring impact on the scientific community.
“At Pennington Biomedical, we are incredibly fortunate to have Steve as a colleague,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “His intellectual leadership and thoughtful perspective have helped strengthen our research community and elevate our work on the global stage.”
She added, “Steve, your career reflects the very spirit of the Boyd Professorship. You have advanced knowledge, improved lives and strengthened the scientific community through your scholarship and mentorship. On behalf of all of us at Pennington Biomedical, congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”
Colleagues and long-time collaborators also reflected on Dr. Heymsfield’s influence both within the institution and across the field.
“I have known Steve for decades, and during that time I have seen firsthand his intellectual curiosity, his creativity and his ability to ask questions that push the field forward,” said Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor. “Steve, your career has had a profound impact on our field and on this institution. It is fitting that LSU now recognizes that impact by naming you a Boyd Professor.”
LSU Chancellor Dr. Jim Dalton and LSU Boyd Professor and former Pennington Biomedical Executive Director Dr. Claude Bouchard also offered their congratulations to Dr. Heymsfield on his career and the Boyd Professorship achievement.
During his remarks, Dr. Heymsfield, who is among the world’s most cited researchers, reminisced on his career from his New York City public education to his early days as a scientist conducting research without much of today’s technology. He closed by thanking everyone for attending and particularly thanked Pennington Biomedical for the opportunity the Center provided him.
The reception highlighted Dr. Heymsfield’s legacy of innovation and collaboration, as well as the strong partnerships between Pennington Biomedical and LSU. His recognition as a Boyd Professor underscores the caliber of research and leadership at the Center and reinforces its role as a global leader in metabolic health and obesity research.
The event brought together Pennington Biomedical faculty and staff, LSU leaders, donors, fellow Boyd Professors and colleagues to celebrate Dr. Heymsfield’s distinguished career and lasting contributions to the field of obesity research and body composition science.
Dr. Heymsfield, who serves as Professor and Director of the Body Composition Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical, has spent decades advancing scientific understanding in ways that have shaped clinical practice and improved health outcomes worldwide. His appointment as a Boyd Professor recognizes not only his groundbreaking research but also his leadership, mentorship and enduring impact on the scientific community.
“At Pennington Biomedical, we are incredibly fortunate to have Steve as a colleague,” said Dr. Jennifer Rood, Interim Senior Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “His intellectual leadership and thoughtful perspective have helped strengthen our research community and elevate our work on the global stage.”
She added, “Steve, your career reflects the very spirit of the Boyd Professorship. You have advanced knowledge, improved lives and strengthened the scientific community through your scholarship and mentorship. On behalf of all of us at Pennington Biomedical, congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”
Colleagues and long-time collaborators also reflected on Dr. Heymsfield’s influence both within the institution and across the field.
“I have known Steve for decades, and during that time I have seen firsthand his intellectual curiosity, his creativity and his ability to ask questions that push the field forward,” said Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor. “Steve, your career has had a profound impact on our field and on this institution. It is fitting that LSU now recognizes that impact by naming you a Boyd Professor.”
LSU Chancellor Dr. Jim Dalton and LSU Boyd Professor and former Pennington Biomedical Executive Director Dr. Claude Bouchard also offered their congratulations to Dr. Heymsfield on his career and the Boyd Professorship achievement.
During his remarks, Dr. Heymsfield, who is among the world’s most cited researchers, reminisced on his career from his New York City public education to his early days as a scientist conducting research without much of today’s technology. He closed by thanking everyone for attending and particularly thanked Pennington Biomedical for the opportunity the Center provided him.
The reception highlighted Dr. Heymsfield’s legacy of innovation and collaboration, as well as the strong partnerships between Pennington Biomedical and LSU. His recognition as a Boyd Professor underscores the caliber of research and leadership at the Center and reinforces its role as a global leader in metabolic health and obesity research.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
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