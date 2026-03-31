Recent Release, "I Have a Belief," from Page Publishing Author Zatar زعتر, Explores Lifelong Adversity and Unwavering Commitment to Self-Acceptance and Tolerance
New York, NY, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Zatar زعتر has completed a new book, "I Have a Belief" that powerfully chronicles their personal journey overcoming a lifetime of bullying, discrimination, and societal pressure to conform. Despite facing relentless criticism about their appearance, beliefs, and identity, the author has cultivated an inspiring faith in the inherent worth and equality of all people.
The author's background as a refugee from war-torn Syria, now living in the United States, has imbued their perspective with a profound empathy and wisdom. Zatar زعتر's compelling narrative urges readers to resist the "bully-hatred trap" and instead embrace diversity, self-love, and compassion for others.
"I want to teach my kids to accept themselves and others the way they are and care less about what people think of them," said author Zatar زعتر. "We can teach them that being different is not a crime."
Published by Page Publishing, Zatar زعتر's stirring work offers an illuminating roadmap for embracing one's authentic self and building a more just, inclusive world. This powerful memoir will leave an indelible mark on all who discover its profound insights.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally resonant work can purchase "I Have a Belief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background as a refugee from war-torn Syria, now living in the United States, has imbued their perspective with a profound empathy and wisdom. Zatar زعتر's compelling narrative urges readers to resist the "bully-hatred trap" and instead embrace diversity, self-love, and compassion for others.
"I want to teach my kids to accept themselves and others the way they are and care less about what people think of them," said author Zatar زعتر. "We can teach them that being different is not a crime."
Published by Page Publishing, Zatar زعتر's stirring work offers an illuminating roadmap for embracing one's authentic self and building a more just, inclusive world. This powerful memoir will leave an indelible mark on all who discover its profound insights.
Readers who wish to experience this emotionally resonant work can purchase "I Have a Belief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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