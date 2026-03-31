Recent Release, "See, Wonder, and Be Amazed!" from Page Publishing Author Richard Dreamer Invites Readers on a Captivating Journey of Spiritual Discovery
New York, NY, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Dreamer has completed a new book, "See, Wonder, and Be Amazed!" that recounts his remarkable personal experiences with prophetic dreams. Inspired by a vivid vision that wouldn't leave his thoughts, Dreamer found himself uncovering profound biblical insights that came to life before his eyes.
The author's faith-filled upbringing and lifelong study of Scripture laid the foundation for this illuminating work. For over three decades, Dreamer has been blessed with dreams that accurately foretold future events, sometimes unfolding in mere days or weeks. His insightful narrative explores how these extraordinary experiences solidified his belief in the power and truth of the Bible.
"See, Wonder, and Be Amazed!" by Richard Dreamer invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey of their own, discovering the stirring realities of biblical prophecy unfolding in our modern world. Through Dreamer's thought-provoking perspective, they will be inspired to deepen their faith and witness the divine tapestry of God's plan.
Author Richard Dreamer shares, "I wrote See, Wonder, and Be Amazed! because of a dream I had. It wasn't a normal dream; it was crystal clear. The images seen were so clear it was like it happened in real life. They wouldn't leave my thoughts. At that point, I knew God was trying to tell me something."
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Dreamer's powerful work provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of biblical prophecy and its profound impact. This insightful and illuminating book will leave an indelible mark on all who experience its transformative message.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "See, Wonder, and Be Amazed!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's faith-filled upbringing and lifelong study of Scripture laid the foundation for this illuminating work. For over three decades, Dreamer has been blessed with dreams that accurately foretold future events, sometimes unfolding in mere days or weeks. His insightful narrative explores how these extraordinary experiences solidified his belief in the power and truth of the Bible.
"See, Wonder, and Be Amazed!" by Richard Dreamer invites readers to embark on a spiritual journey of their own, discovering the stirring realities of biblical prophecy unfolding in our modern world. Through Dreamer's thought-provoking perspective, they will be inspired to deepen their faith and witness the divine tapestry of God's plan.
Author Richard Dreamer shares, "I wrote See, Wonder, and Be Amazed! because of a dream I had. It wasn't a normal dream; it was crystal clear. The images seen were so clear it was like it happened in real life. They wouldn't leave my thoughts. At that point, I knew God was trying to tell me something."
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Dreamer's powerful work provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of biblical prophecy and its profound impact. This insightful and illuminating book will leave an indelible mark on all who experience its transformative message.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "See, Wonder, and Be Amazed!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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