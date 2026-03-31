Recent Release, "Pollination of the Madagascar Orchid," from Page Publishing Author Neiko is a Darkly Humorous, Raw Coming-of-Age Novel Exploring Growth and Surrender
New York, NY, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neiko has completed a new book, "Pollination of the Madagascar Orchid" — a heartwarming story about a seventeen-year-old named Drew Cole III who thought his biggest concern was clocking out of his shift at the pesticide plant and deciding how to spend his birthday paycheck. But what begins as an ordinary day soon turns into a family-sanctioned journey across the border to a twisted rite of passage that's less about manhood and more about inherited dysfunction.
Author Neiko is a storyteller shaped by a past he doesn't run from—a former addict who earned a college degree while incarcerated and now uses his voice to shed light on the shadows many pretend don't exist. With biting satire and unflinching honesty, Neiko delivers a gut-punch narrative about identity, shame, and the quiet strength it takes to rewrite your story.
"Pollination of the Madagascar Orchid" by Neiko is a suspenseful exploration of the blurry line between growing up and giving in, where a young man must figure out who he wants to be before his choices harden into something he can't take back.
Published by Page Publishing, Neiko's compelling work offers readers an insightful and poignant glimpse into the complexities of coming of age. This impactful novel will resonate with anyone who has faced the challenge of forging their own path in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Pollination of the Madagascar Orchid" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Author Neiko is a storyteller shaped by a past he doesn't run from—a former addict who earned a college degree while incarcerated and now uses his voice to shed light on the shadows many pretend don't exist. With biting satire and unflinching honesty, Neiko delivers a gut-punch narrative about identity, shame, and the quiet strength it takes to rewrite your story.
"Pollination of the Madagascar Orchid" by Neiko is a suspenseful exploration of the blurry line between growing up and giving in, where a young man must figure out who he wants to be before his choices harden into something he can't take back.
Published by Page Publishing, Neiko's compelling work offers readers an insightful and poignant glimpse into the complexities of coming of age. This impactful novel will resonate with anyone who has faced the challenge of forging their own path in the face of adversity.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Pollination of the Madagascar Orchid" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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