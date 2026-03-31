Author Adrian Lovenduski’s New Book, "Apocalypse Earth: Infestation," is a Gripping Story That Follows Mankind’s Last Stand as Parasitic Aliens Descend Upon Earth
Recent release “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation” from Page Publishing author Adrian Lovenduski is a compelling tale that follows humanity’s fight for survival when an alien race of parasites begin to invade Earth, turning humans into monstrous creatures. Pushed to the scorching deserts, mankind must work together in order to escape their homeworld and their alien pursuers once and for all.
Troy, PA, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adrian Lovenduski has completed his new book, “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation”: a stunning tale that centers around the fallout after an alien race of parasites begins to take over the Earth, leaving humanity shattered and desperate for an escape off the planet.
“‘Apocalypse Earth: Infestation’ is the first book in a new series,” writes Lovenduski. “It contains some suggestive images. The images are computer-generated art. Each chapter starts with a story being told by the perspective of Roland, the apothecary. The following images in each chapter follow the storyline as Roland narrates it.
“As the meteors rained down, unleashing tentacle-like parasites that transformed people and animals into monstrous aberrations, chaos gripped the world. Survivors fled to the hot deserts, where the scorching heat deterred the parasitic onslaught. They worked tirelessly, their hope ignited by colossal colony spaceships. Humanity’s last vestiges banded together, driven by the desperate dream of escaping earth and finding refuge among the stars. The searing sands became a cradle of rebirth, a final stand against the apocalyptic tide.”
Published by Page Publishing, Adrian Lovenduski’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling survival story, where danger lurks around every turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Apocalypse Earth: Infestation’ is the first book in a new series,” writes Lovenduski. “It contains some suggestive images. The images are computer-generated art. Each chapter starts with a story being told by the perspective of Roland, the apothecary. The following images in each chapter follow the storyline as Roland narrates it.
“As the meteors rained down, unleashing tentacle-like parasites that transformed people and animals into monstrous aberrations, chaos gripped the world. Survivors fled to the hot deserts, where the scorching heat deterred the parasitic onslaught. They worked tirelessly, their hope ignited by colossal colony spaceships. Humanity’s last vestiges banded together, driven by the desperate dream of escaping earth and finding refuge among the stars. The searing sands became a cradle of rebirth, a final stand against the apocalyptic tide.”
Published by Page Publishing, Adrian Lovenduski’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling survival story, where danger lurks around every turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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