Author Adrian Lovenduski’s New Book, "Apocalypse Earth: Infestation," is a Gripping Story That Follows Mankind’s Last Stand as Parasitic Aliens Descend Upon Earth

Recent release “Apocalypse Earth: Infestation” from Page Publishing author Adrian Lovenduski is a compelling tale that follows humanity’s fight for survival when an alien race of parasites begin to invade Earth, turning humans into monstrous creatures. Pushed to the scorching deserts, mankind must work together in order to escape their homeworld and their alien pursuers once and for all.