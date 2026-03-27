Assured Logistics Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense Logistics, Supply Chain, and Operational Leaders to Convene in Washington D.C, May 12–13
Washington, DC, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s Assured Logistics Summit fosters active dialogue on strengthening resilient, secure, and responsive logistics and supply chains in contested and complex environments. The Summit will examine strategies to enhance sustainment capabilities, improve operational readiness, and ensure the delivery of critical resources across all domains in support of mission success.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· RADM Christopher Stone, USN, Director of Strategic Plans, Policy, Logistics, & Warfighting Development, U.S. Transportation Command
· MG John Dreska, USA, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, Logistics & Mobilization, Army Deputy Chief of Staff
· Jeffrey Frankston, SES, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Resilience, Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy
· Boyd A. Miller, SES, Principal Deputy Director for Strategic Logistics, Joint Staff J4
· Joe Brooks, SES, Executive Director for Regional Sustainment, Office of the Secretary of War for Sustainment
· David Kless, SES, Deputy Director, Logistics Operations, J3, DLA
· Lynn Kohl, SES, Vice Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support
· Dr. Robert Mantz, Senior Official for the Contested Logistics Technologies CTA, OUSW(R&E)
· Lt Gen Leonard Kosinski, USAF (Ret.) Chief Strategy Officer, Air Space Intelligence; Former Director for Logistics, J-4, Joint Staff
· RADM Doug Noble, Jr, (Ret.), Managing Director, Defense, KPMG; Former Director of Logistics (J3), Defense Logistics Agency
· Maj Gen Allan Day, USAF (Ret.) VP | Logistics/Manufacturing | Industry Strategy Executive | Global Public Sector, Salesforce; Former DLA Director of Operations
· Col Douglas Burke, USMC, Director, J4 Logistics, USSOUTHCOM
· BG Mike Siegl, USA (Ret) Former Director of Logistics & Engineering, USCENTCOM
· Jennifer Swanson, VP, Digital & Next-Gen Solutions, Cypress International
· Aaron Johns, VP, Digital Solutions, Siemens Government Technologies
· Jerry McGinn, Center for the Industrial Base & Senior Fellow, Defense & Security Department, CSIS
· Dr. Bradley Martin, Senior Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation
· Chris Gramstorff, Principal Logistics Engineer, MITRE
· Kevin Sampels, Board of Directors, Institute for Defense & Business
· Chris Gramstorff, Principal Logistics Engineer, MITRE
· Dan Fata, DSI Advisory Board Member
· (Moderator) Guy Beougher, Vice President of DoD/Federal Logistics, Supply Chain and Energy, Cypress International
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with senior leaders and decision-makers shaping the future of defense logistics and supply chain resilience.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit logistics.dsigroup.org.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· RADM Christopher Stone, USN, Director of Strategic Plans, Policy, Logistics, & Warfighting Development, U.S. Transportation Command
· MG John Dreska, USA, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, Logistics & Mobilization, Army Deputy Chief of Staff
· Jeffrey Frankston, SES, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Resilience, Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy
· Boyd A. Miller, SES, Principal Deputy Director for Strategic Logistics, Joint Staff J4
· Joe Brooks, SES, Executive Director for Regional Sustainment, Office of the Secretary of War for Sustainment
· David Kless, SES, Deputy Director, Logistics Operations, J3, DLA
· Lynn Kohl, SES, Vice Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support
· Dr. Robert Mantz, Senior Official for the Contested Logistics Technologies CTA, OUSW(R&E)
· Lt Gen Leonard Kosinski, USAF (Ret.) Chief Strategy Officer, Air Space Intelligence; Former Director for Logistics, J-4, Joint Staff
· RADM Doug Noble, Jr, (Ret.), Managing Director, Defense, KPMG; Former Director of Logistics (J3), Defense Logistics Agency
· Maj Gen Allan Day, USAF (Ret.) VP | Logistics/Manufacturing | Industry Strategy Executive | Global Public Sector, Salesforce; Former DLA Director of Operations
· Col Douglas Burke, USMC, Director, J4 Logistics, USSOUTHCOM
· BG Mike Siegl, USA (Ret) Former Director of Logistics & Engineering, USCENTCOM
· Jennifer Swanson, VP, Digital & Next-Gen Solutions, Cypress International
· Aaron Johns, VP, Digital Solutions, Siemens Government Technologies
· Jerry McGinn, Center for the Industrial Base & Senior Fellow, Defense & Security Department, CSIS
· Dr. Bradley Martin, Senior Policy Researcher, RAND Corporation
· Chris Gramstorff, Principal Logistics Engineer, MITRE
· Kevin Sampels, Board of Directors, Institute for Defense & Business
· Chris Gramstorff, Principal Logistics Engineer, MITRE
· Dan Fata, DSI Advisory Board Member
· (Moderator) Guy Beougher, Vice President of DoD/Federal Logistics, Supply Chain and Energy, Cypress International
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with senior leaders and decision-makers shaping the future of defense logistics and supply chain resilience.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit logistics.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://logistics.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://logistics.dsigroup.org/
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