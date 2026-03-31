Recent Release, "The Power of Grace," from Covenant Books Author Keith A. Butler is a Stirring Exploration of the Profound and Transformative Nature of God's Grace
Southfield, MI, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keith A. Butler has completed a new book, "The Power of Grace" that examines the pivotal role of grace in the Christian faith. This faith-filled work delves into the vital questions surrounding the relationship between faith and grace, shedding insightful light on how grace can empower believers to live victorious lives.
The author, Keith A. Butler, is a renowned teacher and pastor who has dedicated his life to helping others discover the boundless possibilities that emerge when one fully embraces the power of God's grace. In "The Power of Grace," he shares his own reflective journey, offering readers a profound and personal understanding of this fundamental Christian concept.
"The Power of Grace" by Keith A. Butler is an inspiring and practical guide that encourages readers to activate the grace of God in their lives. Through this book, they will discover how grace is not merely a concept, but a dynamic, life-changing force that can overcome any obstacle, heal any wound, and propel them towards their divine purpose.
Author Keith A. Butler shares, "When we understand and cooperate with God's amazing grace, we can experience the same great grace of the early church, where every sickness was healed, and every bill was paid."
Published by Covenant Books, Keith A. Butler's illuminating work "The Power of Grace" provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of grace and its transformative potential. This insightful and empowering book is a must-read for any Christian seeking to deepen their faith and unlock the extraordinary blessings that grace has in store.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Power of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Keith A. Butler, is a renowned teacher and pastor who has dedicated his life to helping others discover the boundless possibilities that emerge when one fully embraces the power of God's grace. In "The Power of Grace," he shares his own reflective journey, offering readers a profound and personal understanding of this fundamental Christian concept.
"The Power of Grace" by Keith A. Butler is an inspiring and practical guide that encourages readers to activate the grace of God in their lives. Through this book, they will discover how grace is not merely a concept, but a dynamic, life-changing force that can overcome any obstacle, heal any wound, and propel them towards their divine purpose.
Author Keith A. Butler shares, "When we understand and cooperate with God's amazing grace, we can experience the same great grace of the early church, where every sickness was healed, and every bill was paid."
Published by Covenant Books, Keith A. Butler's illuminating work "The Power of Grace" provides readers with a comprehensive understanding of grace and its transformative potential. This insightful and empowering book is a must-read for any Christian seeking to deepen their faith and unlock the extraordinary blessings that grace has in store.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Power of Grace" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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