Author Tom Oyler’s New Book, "Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey," Explores the Author’s Personal and Spiritual Challenges Throughout His Life
Recent release “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey” from Covenant Books author Tom Oyler is a compelling memoir that shares the trials and struggles the author faced throughout his life. Through his journey of better understanding himself, Oyler reveals how his revelations influenced his path as a spiritual leader.
Dallas, TX, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom Oyler has completed his new book, “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey”: a poignant and stirring account that chronicles the author’s personal growth as a spiritual leader and pastor, emphasizing how his own internal struggles lead him to become a stronger and more impactful leader for others.
Author Tom Oyler graduated in 1979 from Dallas Theological Seminary, and he and his wife Leslie moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1980 to become the first Pastor of Grace Fellowship Church. In 2013, he was given the inaugural DTS Alumni Distinguished Service Award. The author transitioned to Pastor Emeritus and moved to Dallas in 2018 to be near his two grown children and six granddaughters. Oyler is well received at conferences, retreats and in conversations with people who are seeking authentic growth.
In “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey,” author Tom Oyler explores how a pivotal moment at a counseling intensive called LEAD in Dallas led him to begin to understand that his life story had left him feeling frantic and desperate without knowing why. Having served as a successful pastor for thirty-eight years in one church and eight years with other ministry endeavors prior to that, Oyler now shares his story of how he found unexpected growth that continues to this day.
In a forward for Oyler’s book, Dr. Gene A. Getz, a professor, pastor, and the author’s mentor, shares, “There are some stories we really need to hear! And what is unusual about the story in this book is that I thought I knew Tom Oyler. After all, he was a very successful youth pastor in our first Fellowship Bible Church. He went on to serve as a very faithful and influential lead pastor growing a dynamic church for nearly four decades.
“... Through a series of events leading to introspection with spiritual and emotional support, Tom discovered some very painful but helpful insights. And in this book, Tom shares his story openly and honestly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Oyler’s new book is a deeply personal and compelling account that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping others find their own stories within the author’s path of vulnerability and change.
Readers can purchase “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Tom Oyler graduated in 1979 from Dallas Theological Seminary, and he and his wife Leslie moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1980 to become the first Pastor of Grace Fellowship Church. In 2013, he was given the inaugural DTS Alumni Distinguished Service Award. The author transitioned to Pastor Emeritus and moved to Dallas in 2018 to be near his two grown children and six granddaughters. Oyler is well received at conferences, retreats and in conversations with people who are seeking authentic growth.
In “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey,” author Tom Oyler explores how a pivotal moment at a counseling intensive called LEAD in Dallas led him to begin to understand that his life story had left him feeling frantic and desperate without knowing why. Having served as a successful pastor for thirty-eight years in one church and eight years with other ministry endeavors prior to that, Oyler now shares his story of how he found unexpected growth that continues to this day.
In a forward for Oyler’s book, Dr. Gene A. Getz, a professor, pastor, and the author’s mentor, shares, “There are some stories we really need to hear! And what is unusual about the story in this book is that I thought I knew Tom Oyler. After all, he was a very successful youth pastor in our first Fellowship Bible Church. He went on to serve as a very faithful and influential lead pastor growing a dynamic church for nearly four decades.
“... Through a series of events leading to introspection with spiritual and emotional support, Tom discovered some very painful but helpful insights. And in this book, Tom shares his story openly and honestly.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Oyler’s new book is a deeply personal and compelling account that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping others find their own stories within the author’s path of vulnerability and change.
Readers can purchase “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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