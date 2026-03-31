Author Tom Oyler’s New Book, "Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey," Explores the Author’s Personal and Spiritual Challenges Throughout His Life

Recent release “Growing in Public: One Leader's Unexpected Journey” from Covenant Books author Tom Oyler is a compelling memoir that shares the trials and struggles the author faced throughout his life. Through his journey of better understanding himself, Oyler reveals how his revelations influenced his path as a spiritual leader.