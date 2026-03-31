Author Otto Roth’s New Book, "Collapse," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Scientists Who Must Race Against the Clock to Find a Cure for an Advanced Pathogen

Recent release “Collapse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Otto Roth is a riveting tale set against the backdrop of a mysterious illness that has begun spreading across the globe, causing mass death and panic. As two scientists attempt to find a cure, they are hampered by geopolitical politics and aggressive public opinion.