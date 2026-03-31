Author Otto Roth’s New Book, "Collapse," is a Compelling Novel That Follows Two Scientists Who Must Race Against the Clock to Find a Cure for an Advanced Pathogen
Recent release “Collapse” from Newman Springs Publishing author Otto Roth is a riveting tale set against the backdrop of a mysterious illness that has begun spreading across the globe, causing mass death and panic. As two scientists attempt to find a cure, they are hampered by geopolitical politics and aggressive public opinion.
New York, NY, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Otto Roth, a retired scientist with more than thirty years of experience working in laboratories, has completed his new book, “Collapse”: a gripping story that centers around two scientists who must find a cure for an advanced pathogen that has caused a severe global outbreak.
Throughout his career, author Otto Roth’s area of expertise is biology, which lends credibility to his novels. Otto has been happily married for thirty-eight magical years and has two daughters. He and his wife reside in Northern California, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range. Now retired, the author is able to pursue his lifelong passion of writing.
“A researcher dies of a mysterious disease at a California Biotech lab,” writes Roth. “Around the same time, a small outbreak of an unidentified disease in Melbourne, Australia, turns deadly for a few unlucky people, killing a handful. These were the only warning signs of things to come—unimaginable things. Could the two tragedies be connected? Two young scientists from opposite sides of the globe team up in a race against time to save civilization from collapse. The small outbreak is from an advanced form of bacterium that threatens to end humanity. The pathogen has a 50 percent mortality and can reinfect individuals who recover from its wrath. Can these scientists come up with a cure before it’s too late? The answer is surprising and leaves the reader with a warning about civilization. The bug eludes every attempt by humanity to control its spread with seemingly intelligent behavior and an array of capabilities never seen before. Finding a cure is further hampered by global politics and public opinion, but mostly by the rapid dissolution of knowledge and infrastructure.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Otto Roth’s enthralling tale is a suspense-filled science fiction thriller that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading them to a shocking ending they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Collapse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Throughout his career, author Otto Roth’s area of expertise is biology, which lends credibility to his novels. Otto has been happily married for thirty-eight magical years and has two daughters. He and his wife reside in Northern California, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada range. Now retired, the author is able to pursue his lifelong passion of writing.
“A researcher dies of a mysterious disease at a California Biotech lab,” writes Roth. “Around the same time, a small outbreak of an unidentified disease in Melbourne, Australia, turns deadly for a few unlucky people, killing a handful. These were the only warning signs of things to come—unimaginable things. Could the two tragedies be connected? Two young scientists from opposite sides of the globe team up in a race against time to save civilization from collapse. The small outbreak is from an advanced form of bacterium that threatens to end humanity. The pathogen has a 50 percent mortality and can reinfect individuals who recover from its wrath. Can these scientists come up with a cure before it’s too late? The answer is surprising and leaves the reader with a warning about civilization. The bug eludes every attempt by humanity to control its spread with seemingly intelligent behavior and an array of capabilities never seen before. Finding a cure is further hampered by global politics and public opinion, but mostly by the rapid dissolution of knowledge and infrastructure.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Otto Roth’s enthralling tale is a suspense-filled science fiction thriller that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading them to a shocking ending they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Collapse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories