Amy Overacker’s Newly Released "Unshakeable Faith" is an Inspiring Testimony of Trusting God’s Guidance Through Life’s Uncertainties and Learning to Walk Boldly in Faith

“Unshakeable Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Overacker is a heartfelt reflection on the author’s personal journey of spiritual growth, obedience, and trust as she learns to follow God’s leading through life’s challenges and unexpected turns.