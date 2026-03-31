Amy Overacker’s Newly Released "Unshakeable Faith" is an Inspiring Testimony of Trusting God’s Guidance Through Life’s Uncertainties and Learning to Walk Boldly in Faith
“Unshakeable Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Overacker is a heartfelt reflection on the author’s personal journey of spiritual growth, obedience, and trust as she learns to follow God’s leading through life’s challenges and unexpected turns.
Danville, IN, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Unshakeable Faith”: an inspiring and deeply personal testimony of trusting God through uncertainty. “Unshakeable Faith” is the creation of published author, Amy Overacker, who grew up in Portage, Michigan, near Kalamazoo, as the oldest of three sisters. A graduate of Kalamazoo Christian High School, she later earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Michigan University. After briefly pursuing a teaching career in Tennessee and later teaching preschool in Michigan, Amy experienced several career transitions and now lives in a small town in Indiana, where she attends Bread of Life Church. A lifelong Christian, she deepened her personal relationship with Jesus in 2011 and has since experienced many faith-building moments that strengthened her trust in God. Amy has loved writing since childhood, has had several poems published, and continues to enjoy sharing her faith through her writing.
Overacker shares, “Please join me on a journey of how God created in me an unshakeable faith, a supernatural adventure with God the Father, Jesus, and Holy Spirit. Unshakeable Faith is about leaps of faith.
· Faith step 1 was walking ahead of God, and the consequences and blessings of doing that.
· Faith step 2 was waiting on God to move in the way I wanted Him to because of fear, so God removed me from the situation.
· Faith step 3 was moving with God, and the blessings that came from waiting on the Lord. God only asked me to do one thing, and in faith I did, and He did the rest.
I believe with all my heart that walking ahead of and next to God, whether in obedience or disobedience, can have a significant impact on increasing one’s faith. While the outcomes may differ due to the timing of our steps, they all lead to one amazing story.
I hope my God encounters help strengthen your faith to such a degree that it becomes truly unshakeable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Overacker’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own relationship with God and discover how moments of uncertainty, obedience, and perseverance can strengthen faith and deepen spiritual trust.
Consumers can purchase “Unshakeable Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unshakeable Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Overacker shares, “Please join me on a journey of how God created in me an unshakeable faith, a supernatural adventure with God the Father, Jesus, and Holy Spirit. Unshakeable Faith is about leaps of faith.
· Faith step 1 was walking ahead of God, and the consequences and blessings of doing that.
· Faith step 2 was waiting on God to move in the way I wanted Him to because of fear, so God removed me from the situation.
· Faith step 3 was moving with God, and the blessings that came from waiting on the Lord. God only asked me to do one thing, and in faith I did, and He did the rest.
I believe with all my heart that walking ahead of and next to God, whether in obedience or disobedience, can have a significant impact on increasing one’s faith. While the outcomes may differ due to the timing of our steps, they all lead to one amazing story.
I hope my God encounters help strengthen your faith to such a degree that it becomes truly unshakeable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Overacker’s new book invites readers to reflect on their own relationship with God and discover how moments of uncertainty, obedience, and perseverance can strengthen faith and deepen spiritual trust.
Consumers can purchase “Unshakeable Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Unshakeable Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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