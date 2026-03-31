Mike Hoen’s Newly Released "The Duck That Could Not Float" is a Charming, Illustrated Story Inspired by an Ancient Stone Toy and the Timeless Joy of Imagination

“The Duck That Could Not Float” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Hoen is a heartwarming children’s tale that connects past and present through the story of a simple stone toy duck discovered near an ancient cave. Blending gentle storytelling with historical inspiration, the book celebrates imagination, gratitude, and the lasting happiness found in small treasures.