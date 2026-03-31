Mike Hoen’s Newly Released "The Duck That Could Not Float" is a Charming, Illustrated Story Inspired by an Ancient Stone Toy and the Timeless Joy of Imagination
“The Duck That Could Not Float” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Hoen is a heartwarming children’s tale that connects past and present through the story of a simple stone toy duck discovered near an ancient cave. Blending gentle storytelling with historical inspiration, the book celebrates imagination, gratitude, and the lasting happiness found in small treasures.
West Bloomfield, MI, March 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Duck That Could Not Float”: a delightful and thoughtfully illustrated children’s story that follows the journey of a small stone duck across centuries of time. “The Duck That Could Not Float” is the creation of published author, Mike Hoen.
Hoen shares, “The inspiration for this story was the discovery of four mudstone toys along a river in southwestern Kentucky, USA. The stone objects were found closely together a few feet in front of a small cave. They were found at a depth slightly deeper than some nearby animal bone fragments that were radiocarbon dated at 3,200 years old. The site was a flint/chert quarry and a tool production site. Authenticated artifacts from the general area date between 1000 and 8,500 years before present.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Hoen’s new book offers a warm and reflective reading experience for children and families, encouraging gratitude for simple joys and reminding readers that even small treasures can carry meaningful stories across generations.
Consumers can purchase “The Duck That Could Not Float” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Duck That Could Not Float”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hoen shares, “The inspiration for this story was the discovery of four mudstone toys along a river in southwestern Kentucky, USA. The stone objects were found closely together a few feet in front of a small cave. They were found at a depth slightly deeper than some nearby animal bone fragments that were radiocarbon dated at 3,200 years old. The site was a flint/chert quarry and a tool production site. Authenticated artifacts from the general area date between 1000 and 8,500 years before present.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Hoen’s new book offers a warm and reflective reading experience for children and families, encouraging gratitude for simple joys and reminding readers that even small treasures can carry meaningful stories across generations.
Consumers can purchase “The Duck That Could Not Float” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Duck That Could Not Float”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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