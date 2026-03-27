Florida Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Titusville, FL Self Storage Facility
Titusville, FL, March 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Personal Mini Storage (Managed), located at 2025 US 1, Titusville, FL. This well-established, 4.97-acre self-storage facility offers 21,180 RSF | 172 drive-up units and 55 RV & Boat Parking spots. Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have delivered a strong purchase price despite the challenges of today’s market. Congratulations to everyone involved!
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Josh Koerner at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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