Empire Today® Once Again Named One of "America’s Best Midsize Employers" by Forbes
Empire Today was named to the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers 2026 list for the fourth time, based on employee feedback on workplace culture and experience. The recognition reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to a strong, employee-driven culture that supports growth, trust, and customer-first values.
Northlake, IL, March 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Empire Today has once again been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2026. The annual ranking recognizes organizations that stand out for employee experience, workplace culture and overall reputation.
The list, announced on February 10th, is based primarily on survey responses from more than 217,000 employees working at companies across the United States with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents evaluated their employers based on factors such as work environment, as well as their likelihood to recommend their employer to others, with more recent data and feedback from current employees weighted more heavily in the final rankings by Statista in partnership with Forbes.
This marks the fourth time Empire Today has been named to the list, reflecting the company’s continued focus on fostering a workplace where employees can grow, contribute and succeed.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our employees,” said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this is a direct reflection of the culture they’ve built across our organization shaped by the incredible employees that put our customers first, build trust, and support one another. This culture, guided by our mission and values, is one we’ll continue to support and strengthen.”
Empire remains committed to building on this recognition and continuing to invest in the people who make it possible.
About Empire Today
Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300 jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for over 65 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of installed carpet, hardwood, laminate, porcelain/ceramic tile, and vinyl flooring products suitable for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire provides shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, quality products at great prices, and world-class service. With over three million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to making beautiful new floors easy, creating spaces our customers love. Headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, Empire Today serves homeowners and businesses across 75 of the largest metropolitan areas across the United States.
The list, announced on February 10th, is based primarily on survey responses from more than 217,000 employees working at companies across the United States with at least 1,000 employees. Respondents evaluated their employers based on factors such as work environment, as well as their likelihood to recommend their employer to others, with more recent data and feedback from current employees weighted more heavily in the final rankings by Statista in partnership with Forbes.
This marks the fourth time Empire Today has been named to the list, reflecting the company’s continued focus on fostering a workplace where employees can grow, contribute and succeed.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of our employees,” said Brian Hutto, Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this is a direct reflection of the culture they’ve built across our organization shaped by the incredible employees that put our customers first, build trust, and support one another. This culture, guided by our mission and values, is one we’ll continue to support and strengthen.”
Empire remains committed to building on this recognition and continuing to invest in the people who make it possible.
About Empire Today
Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300 jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for over 65 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of installed carpet, hardwood, laminate, porcelain/ceramic tile, and vinyl flooring products suitable for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire provides shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, quality products at great prices, and world-class service. With over three million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to making beautiful new floors easy, creating spaces our customers love. Headquartered in Northlake, Illinois, Empire Today serves homeowners and businesses across 75 of the largest metropolitan areas across the United States.
Contact
Empire TodayContact
Press Relations
1-800-588-2300
www.empiretoday.com
Press Relations
1-800-588-2300
www.empiretoday.com
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