Author Carla Nicole Boutte’s New Book, "The Unlined Pages of Her Journal," Follows a Woman Who is Given the Gift of Telepathy to Communicate with Her Boyfriend’s Soul

Recent release “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carla Nicole Boutte is a compelling novel that follows Chloe, a woman who has fallen in love with her boyfriend’s soul, which has manifested in another’s body. Blessed with telepathy by the god Theophany, Chloe and David embark on a journey through time to accomplish a task for the deity.