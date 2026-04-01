Author Carla Nicole Boutte’s New Book, "The Unlined Pages of Her Journal," Follows a Woman Who is Given the Gift of Telepathy to Communicate with Her Boyfriend’s Soul
Recent release “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carla Nicole Boutte is a compelling novel that follows Chloe, a woman who has fallen in love with her boyfriend’s soul, which has manifested in another’s body. Blessed with telepathy by the god Theophany, Chloe and David embark on a journey through time to accomplish a task for the deity.
MANSFIELD, TX, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carla Nicole Boutte, who holds a master’s degree and has worked as an elementary school art teacher, has completed her new book, “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal”: a riveting story of a woman who, after developing telepathy from a deity named Theophany, sets out on a journey to tell the story of the love she shares for her boyfriend, David, whose soul has been trapped in another man’s body.
“What if someone else could see through your eyes?” writes Boutte. “What if every thought they were thinking you knew, and they knew all of your thoughts also? What if they could turn into a twin? What if you had met their soul in another body and fallen in love with them? What would you do? Would you communicate with them? Or just ignore everything? That is what happened to Chloe Mackenzie. For Chloe, life has never been the same since she fell in love with her boyfriend’s soul in another man’s body. She struggles with understanding her newfound power of telepathy with her boyfriend, David, all while trying to figure out why a god, Theophany, has chosen her to be special, so special that she discovers new powers and new gifts, one of which is things that what Chloe writes comes true. David and Chloe fall in love with each other, time travel with Theophany, and write a special book for him. The book they write tells the story of their love for one another and the love that Theophany has for everyone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carla Nicole Boutte’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, where shocking twists and turns stand in Chloe’s way of finishing her task for Theophany. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal” is sure to weave a suspense-filled journey that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“What if someone else could see through your eyes?” writes Boutte. “What if every thought they were thinking you knew, and they knew all of your thoughts also? What if they could turn into a twin? What if you had met their soul in another body and fallen in love with them? What would you do? Would you communicate with them? Or just ignore everything? That is what happened to Chloe Mackenzie. For Chloe, life has never been the same since she fell in love with her boyfriend’s soul in another man’s body. She struggles with understanding her newfound power of telepathy with her boyfriend, David, all while trying to figure out why a god, Theophany, has chosen her to be special, so special that she discovers new powers and new gifts, one of which is things that what Chloe writes comes true. David and Chloe fall in love with each other, time travel with Theophany, and write a special book for him. The book they write tells the story of their love for one another and the love that Theophany has for everyone.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carla Nicole Boutte’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey, where shocking twists and turns stand in Chloe’s way of finishing her task for Theophany. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal” is sure to weave a suspense-filled journey that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Unlined Pages of Her Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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