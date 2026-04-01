Author Steven Hyde’s New Book, "Blood Sweat and Mothballs," Chronicles the Author’s True Experiences as a Naive Midwest Teenager Serving in the Vietnam War

Recent release “Blood Sweat and Mothballs” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steven Hyde is a gripping testimony of the author’s journey as he enlists to fight in the Vietnam War, unaware of the transformation he will face while serving his country. From his initial training to shipping out to a whole new world, Hyde recounts what it feels like when each day just might be your last.