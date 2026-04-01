Author Steven Hyde’s New Book, "Blood Sweat and Mothballs," Chronicles the Author’s True Experiences as a Naive Midwest Teenager Serving in the Vietnam War
Recent release “Blood Sweat and Mothballs” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steven Hyde is a gripping testimony of the author’s journey as he enlists to fight in the Vietnam War, unaware of the transformation he will face while serving his country. From his initial training to shipping out to a whole new world, Hyde recounts what it feels like when each day just might be your last.
Marshall Town, IA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steven Hyde, who earned his college degree at the age of sixty-three after thirty-two years in the US Army, has completed his new book, “Blood Sweat and Mothballs”: a powerful and compelling memoir that documents the author’s service during the Vietnam War, and how his service transformed him forever.
“A simmering conflict is just coming to a boil in a place far from the hometown streets of America,” writes Hyde. “Follow the true story of a naïve Midwest teenager as he sets off to war in a land far away called Viet Nam. This fresh-faced boy is about to be transformed by forces he’s only seen in the movies. While he thought about what it would take to serve his country, his country had other plans. Stay with him as he climbs into fragile choppers flown by kids with nerves of steel not much older than he. Before the monsoon rains can wash the caked blood from the helicopter’s floor, he takes off again to be swallowed up in the smell of cordite and fear. From the stumbling ranks of clumsy kids in brand-new uniforms smelling of mothballs to the bloodied rags of flight gear torn by war, this old man in a young man’s body will be transformed forever. Day in and day out, he wonders if he will survive long enough to grow up and see home again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steven Hyde’s deeply personal and candid account is a powerful testament that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, exploring the true strength and resilience it takes to serve one’s country in the most extreme of circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Blood Sweat and Mothballs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“A simmering conflict is just coming to a boil in a place far from the hometown streets of America,” writes Hyde. “Follow the true story of a naïve Midwest teenager as he sets off to war in a land far away called Viet Nam. This fresh-faced boy is about to be transformed by forces he’s only seen in the movies. While he thought about what it would take to serve his country, his country had other plans. Stay with him as he climbs into fragile choppers flown by kids with nerves of steel not much older than he. Before the monsoon rains can wash the caked blood from the helicopter’s floor, he takes off again to be swallowed up in the smell of cordite and fear. From the stumbling ranks of clumsy kids in brand-new uniforms smelling of mothballs to the bloodied rags of flight gear torn by war, this old man in a young man’s body will be transformed forever. Day in and day out, he wonders if he will survive long enough to grow up and see home again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steven Hyde’s deeply personal and candid account is a powerful testament that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, exploring the true strength and resilience it takes to serve one’s country in the most extreme of circumstances.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Blood Sweat and Mothballs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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