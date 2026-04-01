Recent Release, "Successful Choices: Information I Wish I Knew When I Was Young," from Fulton Books Author Cleo Katz Offers Guidance for Life's Key Decisions
Thousand Oaks, CA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cleo Katz has completed a new book, "Successful Choices: Information I Wish I Knew When I Was Young" — a comprehensive guide drawing from her ninety-two years of diverse life experiences. In this practical work, she shares the wisdom she has gained over the decades, offering readers a roadmap for making thoughtful choices that lead to fulfillment across all aspects of life.
The author's compelling personal narrative is woven throughout, as Katz reflects on her own trials and triumphs. From overcoming the challenges of single parenthood to finding professional success in real estate, her candid reflections provide an intimate window into the transformative power of wise decision-making.
"Successful Choices: Information I Wish I Knew When I Was Young" by Cleo Katz empowers readers to cultivate a proactive mindset, equipping them with the tools to navigate critical life decisions with clarity and confidence. Within these pages, they will discover invaluable insights on topics ranging from personal health and financial management to building meaningful relationships and pursuing one's passions.
"Your greatest power is your power to choose," said author Cleo Katz.
Published by Fulton Books, Cleo Katz's insightful work provides readers with a practical roadmap for living an intentional, fulfilling life. This illuminating guide is a must-read for anyone seeking to unlock their full potential and make the most of life's myriad opportunities.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Successful Choices: Information I Wish I Knew When I Was Young" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The author's compelling personal narrative is woven throughout, as Katz reflects on her own trials and triumphs. From overcoming the challenges of single parenthood to finding professional success in real estate, her candid reflections provide an intimate window into the transformative power of wise decision-making.
"Successful Choices: Information I Wish I Knew When I Was Young" by Cleo Katz empowers readers to cultivate a proactive mindset, equipping them with the tools to navigate critical life decisions with clarity and confidence. Within these pages, they will discover invaluable insights on topics ranging from personal health and financial management to building meaningful relationships and pursuing one's passions.
"Your greatest power is your power to choose," said author Cleo Katz.
Published by Fulton Books, Cleo Katz's insightful work provides readers with a practical roadmap for living an intentional, fulfilling life. This illuminating guide is a must-read for anyone seeking to unlock their full potential and make the most of life's myriad opportunities.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Successful Choices: Information I Wish I Knew When I Was Young" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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