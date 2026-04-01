Tameka Martin’s Newly Released "What He Could Not Believe" is a Powerful Stage Play Exploring Faith, Compassion, and the Transformative Impact of Discipleship
“What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tameka Martin is a thought-provoking Christian play that follows a young man’s journey to understand how love, obedience, and discipleship can transform lives through the message of Christ.
Statham, GA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship”: a compelling faith-based play that illustrates the life-changing power of discipleship and the importance of sharing God’s love. “What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship” is the creation of published author, Tameka Martin, a devoted wife and mother from Statham, Georgia. She and her husband, Travis, are proud parents of two children, daughter Tamia and son TJ. Tameka is the youngest of four siblings and values the close-knit bonds of family. She is the daughter of Felton A. Grier Sr. (deceased) and Willie Lou Grier. She is an active member of Bethlehem Church in Winder, Georgia, where her faith plays a central role in her life.
Martin shares, “In this heartfelt play, a son wrestles with the true meaning of discipleship. He questions why it matters and struggles to understand his role in God’s purpose. His father, grounded in his faith, guides him through honest conversations, helping him see that discipleship is more than words. It’s a way of life rooted in love, grace, obedience, and being comfortable with the uncomfortable.
As the son learns that judging others hinders the message of Christ, he begins to open his heart to the deeper calling of spreading God’s Word. Inspired by his father’s example of serving the community with compassion and humility, he realizes that following Jesus isn’t about perfection—it’s about living with purpose, leading with love, and letting your life be a testimony of God’s goodness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tameka Martin’s new book presents a powerful reminder that discipleship requires faith, humility, and a willingness to share Christ’s love with those who need it most.
Consumers can purchase “What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martin shares, “In this heartfelt play, a son wrestles with the true meaning of discipleship. He questions why it matters and struggles to understand his role in God’s purpose. His father, grounded in his faith, guides him through honest conversations, helping him see that discipleship is more than words. It’s a way of life rooted in love, grace, obedience, and being comfortable with the uncomfortable.
As the son learns that judging others hinders the message of Christ, he begins to open his heart to the deeper calling of spreading God’s Word. Inspired by his father’s example of serving the community with compassion and humility, he realizes that following Jesus isn’t about perfection—it’s about living with purpose, leading with love, and letting your life be a testimony of God’s goodness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tameka Martin’s new book presents a powerful reminder that discipleship requires faith, humility, and a willingness to share Christ’s love with those who need it most.
Consumers can purchase “What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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