Tameka Martin’s Newly Released "What He Could Not Believe" is a Powerful Stage Play Exploring Faith, Compassion, and the Transformative Impact of Discipleship

“What He Could Not Believe: God’s Purpose of Discipleship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tameka Martin is a thought-provoking Christian play that follows a young man’s journey to understand how love, obedience, and discipleship can transform lives through the message of Christ.