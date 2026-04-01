Joe Deloram’s Newly Released "Come and See… Follow Me" Explores the Life-Changing Teachings of Jesus and Their Practical Application for Everyday Believers
““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joe Deloram is a thoughtful exploration of the teachings of Jesus and how believers can live faithfully by them in daily life.
New York, NY, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands”: a reflective and encouraging guide that invites readers to examine the teachings of Jesus and apply them in a deeper walk of faith. ““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands” is the creation of published author, Joe Deloram, who was born in 1956 and grew up in a village in Leicestershire, England. After leaving school at sixteen and working a variety of manual jobs, he later pursued further education and eventually worked in care services supporting adults with learning disabilities. At nineteen, he experienced a life-changing Christian conversion that led him into missionary work with Operation Mobilisation, including ministry in Pakistan and India. Over the years, Joe has been involved in various churches and evangelistic efforts while continuing to grow in his faith. After studying at Capernwray Bible College, he joined HCJB (now Reach Beyond) as a radio program producer for seven years. Since 1989, he has been happily married to his wife, Kathy, and remains committed to encouraging others in their faith and sharing the message of Christ through his writing.
Deloram shares, “For me, the simple question “Do you know Jesus?”, along with a helpful booklet, led to seeing that Jesus is real and my life-changing decision to follow him. This book aims to help other seekers to “come and see” the real Jesus and respond to his call, “follow me.” But primarily, it aims to encourage ordinary Christians (like myself) to dig deeper into the teachings of Jesus and do what they can to make disciples of others.
To that end, this book explains basic truths and also explores their profound implications. Three major themes that I explore are what it means to live ‘in Christ,’ how God’s sovereign plan links up with the free-will responses he requires of us, and how all of Christ’s commands link up with growing in love – including for Christians from different backgrounds with conflicting views on hot-potato issues! Jesus wants to help us all to see him more clearly and follow him wholeheartedly, come what may.
It was quiet, yet dramatic – the most famous, history-changing person who ever lived, gently made me aware that he is real and that I can carry on living my way, or put my life in his hands. I chose his path. But this book isn’t my biography (that is condensed on the final page!). It’s about digging deeper into life-changing truths that lead to eternal life. The phrase ‘quiet revival’ describes a global awakening among Gen Z young people, and both young and older people are learning about following Jesus, in quiet or dramatic ways, amidst the turmoil of this troubled world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Deloram’s new book presents a thoughtful study of Christ’s teachings and invites readers to explore how they can live faithfully in the light of the gospel and grow as devoted disciples of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase ““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about ““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Deloram shares, “For me, the simple question “Do you know Jesus?”, along with a helpful booklet, led to seeing that Jesus is real and my life-changing decision to follow him. This book aims to help other seekers to “come and see” the real Jesus and respond to his call, “follow me.” But primarily, it aims to encourage ordinary Christians (like myself) to dig deeper into the teachings of Jesus and do what they can to make disciples of others.
To that end, this book explains basic truths and also explores their profound implications. Three major themes that I explore are what it means to live ‘in Christ,’ how God’s sovereign plan links up with the free-will responses he requires of us, and how all of Christ’s commands link up with growing in love – including for Christians from different backgrounds with conflicting views on hot-potato issues! Jesus wants to help us all to see him more clearly and follow him wholeheartedly, come what may.
It was quiet, yet dramatic – the most famous, history-changing person who ever lived, gently made me aware that he is real and that I can carry on living my way, or put my life in his hands. I chose his path. But this book isn’t my biography (that is condensed on the final page!). It’s about digging deeper into life-changing truths that lead to eternal life. The phrase ‘quiet revival’ describes a global awakening among Gen Z young people, and both young and older people are learning about following Jesus, in quiet or dramatic ways, amidst the turmoil of this troubled world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joe Deloram’s new book presents a thoughtful study of Christ’s teachings and invites readers to explore how they can live faithfully in the light of the gospel and grow as devoted disciples of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase ““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about ““Come and See… Follow Me”: Living in the Light of Christ’s Life-Changing Teachings and Commands”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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