David Gray’s Newly Released "Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER" is a Compelling Memoir Offering a Candid Look at Life Inside Psychiatric Emergency Care
“Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Gray is a powerful and reflective memoir that draws on decades of firsthand experience working in psychiatric facilities, offering readers an honest look at the challenges, humanity, and faith encountered within the world of mental health care.
Tonawanda, NY, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER”: a thought-provoking and deeply personal exploration of the realities of psychiatric emergency care, blending professional insight with spiritual reflection. “Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER” is the creation of published author, David Gray, who has lived with ADD and has worked in a wide range of professions and creative fields throughout his life. A retired LPN and current medic with the motion picture union (IATSE), he has also gained experience in theater, building trades, special effects, haunted house design, and makeup effects. Drawing from his diverse background and personal experiences with psychiatry, David first wrote a script and later developed these memoirs to share his unique perspective and help readers better understand the experiences of both patients and medical staff.
Gray shares, “Seven years ago, I was brought into an emergency room septic from ulcerative colitis with a blood pressure of sixty-seven over nothing. The ER doctor took one look at me and told my family to call everyone as I appeared to be at death's door. I was in a medically induced coma for five days and then two months inpatient in a facility I retired from with multiple surgeries to save my life. The bottom line is that I shouldn't be here and the reality of God's hand in saving me was a real eye-opener.
Prayer is so real and so powerful. To that end, I absolutely feel that the experience and recovery was miraculous and truly God's mercy and hand upon me. This book will hopefully inspire and help people to see God's presence in all our lives and to establish a real and lasting relationship with Jesus, the true and only one we need in this fallen world.
The world of psychiatry is a difficult field to navigate. In my twenty-plus years dealing with different facilities and clientele, I was educated in the very complex field of this profession. I got a doctorate in the school of hard knocks. The educational aspect of psychology has no correlation with the realms that exist beyond most human perception. Books in this field of study try to explain what most cannot understand, relying entirely on theory and conjecture. This is my testament to what I believe the Lord has inspired me to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Gray’s new book provides an honest and often eye-opening account of psychiatric emergency work while emphasizing compassion, faith, and the importance of understanding those struggling with mental health challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gray shares, “Seven years ago, I was brought into an emergency room septic from ulcerative colitis with a blood pressure of sixty-seven over nothing. The ER doctor took one look at me and told my family to call everyone as I appeared to be at death's door. I was in a medically induced coma for five days and then two months inpatient in a facility I retired from with multiple surgeries to save my life. The bottom line is that I shouldn't be here and the reality of God's hand in saving me was a real eye-opener.
Prayer is so real and so powerful. To that end, I absolutely feel that the experience and recovery was miraculous and truly God's mercy and hand upon me. This book will hopefully inspire and help people to see God's presence in all our lives and to establish a real and lasting relationship with Jesus, the true and only one we need in this fallen world.
The world of psychiatry is a difficult field to navigate. In my twenty-plus years dealing with different facilities and clientele, I was educated in the very complex field of this profession. I got a doctorate in the school of hard knocks. The educational aspect of psychology has no correlation with the realms that exist beyond most human perception. Books in this field of study try to explain what most cannot understand, relying entirely on theory and conjecture. This is my testament to what I believe the Lord has inspired me to do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Gray’s new book provides an honest and often eye-opening account of psychiatric emergency work while emphasizing compassion, faith, and the importance of understanding those struggling with mental health challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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