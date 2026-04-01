David Gray’s Newly Released "Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER" is a Compelling Memoir Offering a Candid Look at Life Inside Psychiatric Emergency Care

“Hell’s ER: Faith and Experience Inside the Psych ER” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Gray is a powerful and reflective memoir that draws on decades of firsthand experience working in psychiatric facilities, offering readers an honest look at the challenges, humanity, and faith encountered within the world of mental health care.