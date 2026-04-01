Dorian Nash’s Newly Released “HalleluYah I’m Free” Shares a Powerful Testimony of Deliverance, Faith, and Spiritual Awakening
“HalleluYah I’m Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorian Nash is a bold and deeply personal account of breaking free from spiritual bondage and discovering true freedom through faith. Through testimony and Scripture, Nash explores betrayal, inner conflict, and divine intervention, offering readers a message of hope, awareness, and restoration.
Detroit, MI, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “HalleluYah I’m Free”: an unflinching and faith-filled testimony of transformation. “HalleluYah I’m Free” is the creation of published author, Dorian Nash.
Nash shares, “When I look back over my life, all I can say is, “HalleluYah, I’m free”—free from sin, free from perversion, free from oppression, free from witchcraft, free from bondage, free from the traditions of men, free from religion. And to think, and to know now, it was all because of witches and warlocks who were close to me—family, friends, and people in my inner circle—manipulating me behind the scenes in the spirit realm.
Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide. Keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom. For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; a man’s enemies are the men of his own house. (Micah 7:5–6)
And ye shall be betrayed both by parents and brethren, and kinsfolk, and friends, and some of you shall they cause to be put to death. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake. But there shall not an hair of your head perish. (Luke 21:16–18)
And yes, they tried to kill me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorian Nash’s new book is a stirring call to spiritual awareness and personal restoration. The book challenges surface-level belief and invites readers into a deeper, truth-centered relationship with God, affirming that deliverance, healing, and transformation are possible for anyone seeking freedom.
Consumers can purchase “HalleluYah I’m Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HalleluYah I’m Free”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nash shares, “When I look back over my life, all I can say is, “HalleluYah, I’m free”—free from sin, free from perversion, free from oppression, free from witchcraft, free from bondage, free from the traditions of men, free from religion. And to think, and to know now, it was all because of witches and warlocks who were close to me—family, friends, and people in my inner circle—manipulating me behind the scenes in the spirit realm.
Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide. Keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom. For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; a man’s enemies are the men of his own house. (Micah 7:5–6)
And ye shall be betrayed both by parents and brethren, and kinsfolk, and friends, and some of you shall they cause to be put to death. And ye shall be hated of all men for my name’s sake. But there shall not an hair of your head perish. (Luke 21:16–18)
And yes, they tried to kill me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorian Nash’s new book is a stirring call to spiritual awareness and personal restoration. The book challenges surface-level belief and invites readers into a deeper, truth-centered relationship with God, affirming that deliverance, healing, and transformation are possible for anyone seeking freedom.
Consumers can purchase “HalleluYah I’m Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HalleluYah I’m Free”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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