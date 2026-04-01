Dorian Nash’s Newly Released “HalleluYah I’m Free” Shares a Powerful Testimony of Deliverance, Faith, and Spiritual Awakening

“HalleluYah I’m Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorian Nash is a bold and deeply personal account of breaking free from spiritual bondage and discovering true freedom through faith. Through testimony and Scripture, Nash explores betrayal, inner conflict, and divine intervention, offering readers a message of hope, awareness, and restoration.